TRAIN DERAILMENT

Gov. Tim Walz visited the site of the Raymond train derailment to survey the damage, meet with local officials, and offer the state’s full support on Mar. 30.

 

 Submitted

While things become more contentious in the Minnesota Legislature with a bonding bill again hanging in limbo, Gov. Tim Walz signed some minor bills last week including a bill amending an existing statute regarding a veteran’s eligibility for deferred prosecution, visited the site of the Raymond train derailment, signed a bill providing resources to help eligible Minnesotans keep their Medical Assistance and made some appointments.



