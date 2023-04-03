While things become more contentious in the Minnesota Legislature with a bonding bill again hanging in limbo, Gov. Tim Walz signed some minor bills last week including a bill amending an existing statute regarding a veteran’s eligibility for deferred prosecution, visited the site of the Raymond train derailment, signed a bill providing resources to help eligible Minnesotans keep their Medical Assistance and made some appointments.
As the federal COVID-19 public health emergency unwinds, Walz signed a bill into law during the week providing resources to help eligible Minnesotans keep their Medical Assistance and MinnesotaCare health insurance.
“We want everyone who qualifies to keep Medical Assistance or MinnesotaCare so they can continue receiving uninterrupted health care,” said Walz. “These resources will help us reach people, so Minnesotans across the state can stay covered."
Chapter 22, Senate File 2265 provides state funding for the transition to regular Medicaid eligibility verification procedures, which were put on hold during the federal COVID-19 public health emergency. The Minnesota Department of Human Services and county and tribal processing agencies will soon begin verifying eligibility requirements for 1.5 million people who get health coverage through the two programs. The bill also provides $36 million to help county and tribal processing agencies process the health care renewals.
On Mar. 28, the Walz administration announced the appointment of Tori Stewart as District Court Judge in Minnesota’s First Judicial District. Stewart will replace the Honorable Kevin F. Mark and will be chambered in Red Wing in Goodhue County.
On Mar. 29, Walz signed a bill that amends an existing statute to allow courts to determine whether a veteran is eligible for deferred prosecution before a finding of guilt. Known officially as Chapter 19, House File 45 was passed unanimously by the Minnesota Legislature. In 2021, the legislature established a procedure under which certain current or former members of the United States military charged with crimes could be eligible for deferred prosecution if the crime stemmed from a service-related disability. Under the statute, a veteran who pled guilty or was found guilty would be assessed for eligibility in the program. If eligible, the veteran would have the opportunity to have the case dismissed after completing probation.
Also on Mar. 29, Walz announced that Dr. Stephanie Burrage had been appointed as Chief Equity Officer for the State of Minnesota.
“Our mission is to make Minnesota the best state to raise a family for everyone. This role was created to serve communities across Minnesota and help eliminate disparities across race, geography, ability, gender, sexual orientation and economic status,” said Walz. “Dr. Burrage understands the importance of community and relationship building and will use her strengths and expertise to advance equity in communities across Minnesota.”
The administration notes that Burrage is currently the deputy commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Education and a senior advisor to the Governor’s Office. She has taught and led in urban and suburban school districts in Minnesota and Michigan for over three decades. She is also an education consultant, impacting policy and practice through turnaround school transformation, Board of Education training, as well as leadership strategies for districts and companies.
On the morning of Mar. 30, Walz traveled to Raymond, to survey the site where a train carrying ethanol derailed. The Governor met with residents and offered the state’s full support.
“I am immensely grateful for the swift, coordinated response between local, state and national partners to ensure the immediate safety of the Raymond community,” said Walz. “The state’s multi-agency emergency response team will continue working on the ground to ensure health and safety. This incident has highlighted the critical need to invest in rail safety and the state’s emergency management response to prevent incidents like this from happening again.”
Also on Mar. 30, Walz signed two bills into law, with the first being a bill providing $50 million for the Family Homelessness Prevention and Assistance program, which provides financial assistance and support services to people and households that are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless. The bill also allows for qualified households to receive more than 24 months of direct rental assistance.
The other bill, Chapter 21, House File 244, the Uniform Electronic Wills Act, allows wills to be completed electronically, instead of in writing.
On Mar. 31, Walz announced appointments to the Agricultural Chemical Response Compensation Board, Board of Behavioral Health and Therapy, Board of Nursing, Gambling Control Board and Occupational Safety and Health Review Board.
Also on Mar. 31, Walz issued Executive Order 23-05, amending previous executive orders to ensure continuity of task forces, councils, and committees created by those executive orders. Executive Order 23-05 also rescinds Executive Orders 11-06 and 21-34.
Executive Order 23-05 amends previous executive orders that created or continued a task force, council, or committee. The amendments ensure the seamless transition of members as their terms reach their expiration dates. The order also rescinds Executive Orders 21-34 and 11-06.
Executive Order 21-34 established the Governor’s Council on Justice Reinvestment, which drove a bipartisan effort to improve community supervision outcomes and increase the likelihood of success for people on probation and supervised release to improve community safety across Minnesota. The council submitted its report, and its work is complete.
Executive Order 11-06 established reporting requirements for the Department of Human Services. Federal changes have rendered those reporting requirements duplicative, so the executive order is no longer needed.