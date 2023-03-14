FLANAGAN TOURS DOWNTOWN

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan tours downtown Fergus Falls and Spies Riverfront Park with Mayor Ben Schierer., on Mar. 10.

 James Allen Daily Journal Media

It was another busy week for the Gov. Tim Walz administration as he took executive action to protect access to gender affirming health care, signed a bill expanding eligibility for driver’s licenses, announced that Minnesota’s exports reached a record high and signed an emergency executive order providing regulatory relief for septic system service companies.



