It was another busy week for the Gov. Tim Walz administration as he took executive action to protect access to gender affirming health care, signed a bill expanding eligibility for driver’s licenses, announced that Minnesota’s exports reached a record high and signed an emergency executive order providing regulatory relief for septic system service companies.
On Mar. 6, Walz sent notice ending the temporary transfer of power to Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan following the completion of a preventive procedure. The Governor underwent a colonoscopy at 1:00 p.m. and received a clean bill of health.
“Preventive care screenings are critical tools to help detect, prevent and treat disease,” said Walz. “I hope my procedure serves as a reminder and encouragement for Minnesotans to seek out preventative care and stay on top of your health.”
On Mar. 7, Walz signed a bill into law expanding eligibility for a standard Minnesota driver’s license by allowing Minnesotans, regardless of immigration status, to obtain a license. Walz signed the bill alongside legislators, community, faith, labor, law enforcement and immigrant advocates.
“Ensuring drivers in our state are licensed and carry insurance makes the roads safer for all Minnesotans,” said Walz. “As a longtime supporter of this bill, I am proud to finally sign it into law, making our roads safer and moving us toward our goal of making Minnesota the best state to raise a family for everyone .”
Chapter 13, House File 4 expands the eligibility for a standard Minnesota driver’s license or identification card by no longer requiring proof of citizenship or lawful presence in the United States.
On Mar. 8, Walz took executive action to protect access to gender affirming health care in Minnesota. Executive Order 23-03 protects the rights of Minnesota’s LGBTQ community to seek and receive gender affirming health care in Minnesota.
“As states across the country move to ban access to gender-affirming care, we want LGBTQ Minnesotans to know they will continue to be safe, protected and welcome in Minnesota,” said Walz. “In Minnesota, you will not be punished for seeking or providing medical care. This order delivers the urgent action that our LGBTQ Minnesotans deserve.”
The Minnesota Department of Health, the Minnesota Department of Commerce and the Minnesota Department of Human Rights will investigate and take administrative actions for unfair or deceptive practices related to the denial of gender affirming health care services amongst other directives in the order.
Also on Mar. 8, Walz and the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development announced that Minnesota’s exports reached a record high of $27 billion in 2022, a 16 percent increase from 2021.
“I am proud to see Minnesota’s exports continue to break records,” said Walz. “Over 200 countries look to our workforce to put food on the table or manufacture their goods. This is another data point that demonstrates the diversity of our economy, strength of our workforce and influence in the global economy.”
According to the administration, North American markets drove Minnesota's export growth in 2022. Minnesota exports to North America grew to nearly $12 billion, jumping by 30% over 2021. Individual national markets gaining over $150 million in exports from the state in 2022 included Canada (up $2.3 billion), Mexico (up $349 million), the Netherlands (up $239 million), Korea ($794 million, up $211 million) and Spain (up $158 million). The state also conducted $70 billion in total trade in goods with 215 countries in 2022. Total trade grew 25% since 2021. With nearly $43 billion in imports (up 31%), the state ran a trade deficit of about $15 billion in 2022.
At the Aspen Ideas: Climate Conference on Mar. 9, Walz joined climate leaders from around the world to discuss how Minnesota is leading in the fight against climate change.
“Minnesota never steps away from a challenge. From our leading research centers to our vibrant startups and cross-sector partnerships, Minnesota is home to a robust clean technology and renewable energy ecosystem that is leading the way in developing sustainable solutions,” said Walz. “I was proud to join national climate leaders to discuss how Minnesota is leading in the fight against climate change.”
Walz was joined on a panel by Clean Energy Buyers Association CEO Miranda Ballentine; Rama Variankaval, global head of the Center for Carbon Transition at J.P. Morgan; and Jennifer Harris, former Special Assistant to President Biden and Senior Director for International Economics & Labor on the National Security Council.
Also on Mar. 9, Walz and Flanagan announced appointments to the Board of Dentistry, Board of Electricity, Board of Medical Practice, Board of Nursing, Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council, and Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board.
Also during the week, Walz signed Emergency Executive Order 23-04, providing regulatory relief for septic system service companies.
Walz states in the order that, “This winter, a pattern of persistent storms and severe weather has resulted in above-average precipitation for most of Minnesota." According to data from the Minnesota State Climatology Office, over 100 climate stations set daily precipitation records this February alone. The increased levels of snow and rain have impacted septic systems across the state, causing septic tanks to take on water, septic system drain fields to flood and alarms and lift pumps to fail. Walz added that many Minnesotans, particularly those in rural areas, depend on septic systems. Additionally, removal of sewage from septic systems, especially in emergency circumstances are necessary for the proper maintenance and use of septic systems.
On Mar. 10, the Commission on Judicial Selection announced that it is recommending three candidates for consideration to fill a vacancy in Minnesota’s First Judicial District. The vacancy occurred upon the retirement of the Honorable Kevin F. Mark. The seat will be chambered in Red Wing, in Goodhue County.