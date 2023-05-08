Gov. Tim Walz had a busy week again signing a bill that provides voting protection and accessibility. In addition, Walz advocated on behalf of unions, visited a fish hatchery and signed a bill improving workplace safety at oil refineries.
On May 1, at the International Union of Operating Engineers in Hollywood, Florida, Walz advocated on behalf of unions, stating, “Minnesota is a labor state, and it will always be a labor state. We know that strong unions make our state, and country, strong. We will not tolerate moves to weaken the collective voices of our workers,” said Walz. “Across the nation, it’s imperative that we continue to fight for strong wages and safe working conditions. Let’s invest in infrastructure projects to create jobs for our highly skilled union workers in Minnesota and states across the country.”
The International Union of Operating Engineers is a diversified trade union that represents over 400,000 workers. Union members work as heavy equipment operators, mechanics, surveyors and stationary engineers in the construction industry.
Also on May 1, Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan toured a state fish hatchery in St. Paul ahead of the fishing opener. The facility was the first state-run hatchery established in Minnesota.
“Fishing is one of our greatest outdoor traditions, and it makes up a $4.4 billion dollar industry in Minnesota,” said Walz. “Hatcheries are an essential part of conservation and the system we have to ensure the continuation of our fishing and outdoor recreation industry. We need to make investments to repair and improve our aging fish hatcheries and outdoor infrastructure to ensure world-class fishing for decades to come.”
Flanagan pointed out that fishing is part of being a Minnesotan.
“Fishing is embedded in the culture and traditions of communities all across our state - and one of the ways we celebrate the very best of Minnesota,” said Flanagan. “I am proud of the work being done at our state hatcheries to preserve this critical outdoor industry, and I look forward to joining Minnesotans and getting out on the water during this year’s opening weekend.”
The St. Paul Fish Hatchery is one of 15 hatcheries operated by DNR, each of which specializes in one or more fish species. Like the St. Paul hatchery, most of these facilities were constructed decades ago — many predate the 1960s — and need renewal and modernization. Critical issues, including biosecurity, aging infrastructure and safety, need to be addressed within the hatchery system. The One Minnesota Budget for DNR proposes investments in these facilities, fisheries management and the lakes and rivers where Minnesotans fish.
On May 2, Walz signed a bill into law improving workplace safety and training standards at oil refineries. Walz and Flanagan were joined by legislators, labor advocates, and members of the Minnesota Building and Construction Trades at Pipefitters Local 455 to celebrate the bill signing.
“We will not cut corners when it comes to workplace safety in Minnesota. We are adding safeguards and improving training standards, so that workers can return home safe,” said Walz. “Today, we’re celebrating this win to improve the safety of our oil refineries and recommitting ourselves to the fight to keep our workers and their families safe.
On May 3, Walz and Flanagan celebrated National Small Business Week and Minnesota’s Small Business Week award winners. The pair highlighted the need for inclusive entrepreneurship, small business developments, and continued collaboration with federal partners. Minnesota is home to 534,397 small businesses, representing 99.4 percent of all Minnesota businesses.
“Small businesses are at the heart of communities across Minnesota. They drive our economic growth, culture, and innovation,” said Walz. “Today we celebrated some of these outstanding small business owners and highlighted their importance in Minnesota. We are committed to strengthening our federal partnerships and investing in small businesses and breaking down barriers for future generations of entrepreneurs.”
Also on May 3, Walz participated in the second annual Minnesota Fishing Summit hosted by MN-FISH to discuss strategies to improve fishing throughout Minnesota.
“Today we discussed the future of fishing in Minnesota with some of our state’s most passionate and talented anglers. You can feel the excitement growing for the state’s unofficial kick off to summer,” said Walz. “With meaningful investments in conservation and outdoor recreation, we can preserve this outstanding tradition and make the case to others across the country that we have a lot to offer here in Minnesota – including some world-class fishing.”
On May 4, Walz announced two vacancies on the Minnesota Court of Appeals. These vacancies will occur upon the retirement of the Honorable Denise D. Reilly and the Honorable Lucinda E. Jesson. Judge Reilly and Judge Jesson both serve in an at-large capacity.
The panel is searching for fair, experienced and civic-minded individuals to serve on the bench and offer their talents and services to Minnesota’s judicial system. The governor is seeking applicants who reflect Minnesota’s full diversity. The application process is now open for this vacancy. Individuals wishing to apply may request an application by contacting the Office of the Governor and Lt. Governor via e-mail at Judicial.Selection@state.mn.us.
Also on May 4, Walz and Flanagan congratulated departing Commissioner Alice Roberts-Davis and thanked her for her years of service at the Minnesota Department of Administration. Roberts-Davis will depart from her position to serve as the University of Minnesota’s Vice President of University Services. Commissioner Roberts-Davis was appointed by Walz in January 2019.
“I am incredibly grateful for Commissioner Roberts-Davis’ extraordinary leadership and service throughout these last four years and especially during the pandemic response,” said Walz. “From providing resources to Minnesotans with developmental disabilities to examining remains at Native American burial sites, Commissioner Roberts-Davis has led with dignity, intelligence, grace, and a passion for bettering Minnesota today and for generations to come. We wish her the best at the University of Minnesota and look forward to partnering with her in this new role.”
“I want to thank Governor Walz and Lt. Governor Flanagan for the opportunity to serve in their administration,” said Commissioner Roberts-Davis. “I am so proud of all we accomplished including the COVID response and making government contracts more accessible to small diverse businesses. I look forward to bringing the principles of One Minnesota with me to the University of Minnesota.”
Roberts-Davis’ last day as commissioner will be June 2, 2023. Deputy Commissioner Stacie Christensen will serve as temporary commissioner until a permanent successor is appointed by the Governor. Individuals wishing to apply to be Minnesota’s next Commissioner of Administration can contact gov.appointments@state.mn.us to request an application.
On May 5, Walz signed a bill into law protecting the freedom to vote and increasing voting accessibility.
“Minnesota consistently leads the nation in voter turnout, and we plan to keep it that way,” said Governor Walz. “We know that the more people vote, the more representative our state government can be. This bill will strengthen our democracy, allow future voters to get engaged early, and keep our campaigns honest and fair.”
Also on May 5, the Walz administration announced appointments to the Board of Barber Examiners, Board of Psychology, Juvenile Justice Advisory Committee and the State Guardian Ad Litem Board.