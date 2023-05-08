ALL ABOUT THE FISH

Walz toured a state fish hatchery on May 1, at the St. Paul Fish Hatchery ahead of the fishing opener.

 Submitted

Gov. Tim Walz had a busy week again signing a bill that provides voting protection and accessibility. In addition, Walz advocated on behalf of unions, visited a fish hatchery and signed a bill improving workplace safety at oil refineries.



