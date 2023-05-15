FISHING OPENER

Gov. Tim Walz meets with Mankato city officials ahead of the 2023 Minnesota Fishing Opener.

 Submitted

Governor Tim Walz celebrated the legacy of the recording artist Prince Rogers Nelson by signing a bill for a portion of a state highway in honor of Prince’s legacy. Walz also signed a bill into law providing $50 million for the Rural Finance Authority, as well as the the Omnibus Economic Development Policy bill.



