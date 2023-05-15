Governor Tim Walz celebrated the legacy of the recording artist Prince Rogers Nelson by signing a bill for a portion of a state highway in honor of Prince’s legacy. Walz also signed a bill into law providing $50 million for the Rural Finance Authority, as well as the the Omnibus Economic Development Policy bill.
“Minnesota’s farmers and producers feed and fuel our state and country. Minnesota is committed to helping our new and emerging farmers grow and succeed,” said Walz. “These loans will prioritize beginning farmers, helping them get on their feet and start on a path toward success.”
Chapter 32, House File 463 provides $50 million in bonding authority for the Rural Finance Authority (RFA) at MDA to provide agricultural loans. The RFA will prioritize beginning farmer loans, seller-sponsored loans, and agricultural improvement loans with this appropriation. The bill will provide program funds for approximately two to three years for the Beginning Farmer Loan Program, the Seller-Assisted Loan Program, the Agricultural Improvement Program, the Livestock Expansion Loan Program and the Restructure II Loan Program.
Chapter 33, Senate File 2369, the Omnibus Economic Development Policy bill, makes minor and technical changes to several programs, including increasing the total membership of the Explore Minnesota Tourism Council from 28 to 35 voting members, increasing the timeframe for filing appeals on unemployment claim determinations from 20 to 45 days, and ensuring tribes are eligible applicants for the Contaminated Site Cleanup and Development program and can apply for these funds directly.
Also on May 8, in accordance with a notice from the White House, Walz directed all United States and Minnesota flags at state buildings to be flown at half-staff effective immediately until sunset on May 11, to remember, mourn, and honor the lives lost in the shooting in Allen, Texas, on May 6.
On May 9, Walz signed a bill into law designating a portion of Trunk Highway 5 as the “Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway” in honor of the Minnesota icon. Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan were joined by legislators and friends and family of Prince at Paisley Park to celebrate the bill signing.
“There are few artists who have had a greater footprint on popular music, style and artistry than Prince. He transformed the music scene in Minnesota and across the world, and he continues to inspire to this day,” said Walz. “Prince was a proud Minnesotan through and through, and it is only fitting that we honor one of the greatest musical and creative icons in the community he called home.”
Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan also reflected on the legacy of Prince.
“Prince not only inspired millions with his music and style, but he moved people with the values and lessons he lived by,” said Flanagan. “I hope that when people drive down the seven mile stretch of Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway, they feel inspired to put on their favorite Prince song and are reminded of the healing power to treat others with kindness, respect, and acceptance for who they are. Minnesota is not the same without Prince, but we are better because he was part of our state and our story. We will love him forever.”
On May 10, Flanagan joined tribal leaders and urban Native community members to celebrate American Indian Day on the Hill.
"I was proud to gather with tribal leaders and our urban Native community to celebrate our continued existence as contemporary people," said Flanagan. "Chi-miigwech to all our relatives for showing up, embodying our collective power, and advocating for a better future for us all."
Also on May 10, Flanagan celebrated Travel and Tourism Industry Day by purchasing her fishing license ahead of the fishing opener.
On May 11, Walz and Flanagan congratulated two Minnesota students who were named U.S. Presidential Scholars by the U.S. Department of Education. Stavya Arora from Maple Grove (Maple Grove Senior High School) and Matthew Chen from Maple Grove (Wayzata High School) were recognized as part of the 59th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars.
“Congratulations to our two outstanding U.S. Presidential Scholars, Stavya and Matthew, for this incredible achievement,” said Walz. “Through challenges, you both have shown grit, determination, and leadership. Thank you for leading by example - Minnesota is so proud of you.”
“Thank you, Stavya and Matthew, for setting examples of what fantastic leadership, passion for learning, and dedication to your community looks like,” added Flanagan. “With outstanding students like Stavya and Matthew leading the way, I know Minnesota’s future's so bright.”
The upcoming week may see more activity in the conference committee for the marijuana legalization bills that passed both the house and senate. Currently, members continue to hashing out their differences.