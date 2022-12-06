EDUCATION

Walz visits Lake Middle School in Woodbury on Nov. 29, to discuss ways to improve education.

 

Gov. Tim Walz announced new funding to increase access to affordable child care, announced the appointment of Sydnee Woods as District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Fourth Judicial District and ordered all Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff in honor and remembrance of U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin of Virginia.



