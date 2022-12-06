Gov. Tim Walz announced new funding to increase access to affordable child care, announced the appointment of Sydnee Woods as District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Fourth Judicial District and ordered all Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff in honor and remembrance of U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin of Virginia.
On. Nov. 29, Walz visited Lake Middle School in Woodbury — a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School — to congratulate their students and educators and discuss ways to improve education across the state.
On Dec. 1, Walz visited CLUES in St. Paul, Minnesota’s largest Latino-led nonprofit organization, to announce that the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) is awarding nearly $2.5 million to 17 child care organizations representing communities throughout Minnesota. This latest round of grant funding will help increase the supply of quality child care providers to support regional economic development.
“In every community across the state, we hear from families and small businesses that increasing access to affordable child care is the best way to support our workforce, grow our economy, and foster economic prosperity,” said Walz. “These grants reach communities across our state to help increase child care access and ensure families and our youngest Minnesotans receive the care and early education they deserve.”
Otter Tail County was a recipient of the funding, receiving a total of $160,000.
The community organizations receiving the grants will use a variety of approaches ranging from partnering with local employers to build new child care facilities, to training and assistance with licensing. Program funds will be used for child care business startups or expansions, training, facility modifications, direct subsidies or incentives to retain employees, or improvements required for licensing, and assistance with licensing and other regulatory requirements. Priority will be given to communities with a documented shortage of child care providers in their proposed project area.
In addition to Otter Tail County, some other regional organizations that received Child Care Economic Development Grants during the latest round of funding include: Greater Bemidji, Inc, $200,000, Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar, $200,000, Northwest Minnesota Foundation, Bemidji, $50,000,
Walz announced the appointment of Jeremy Clinefelter as District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District. Clinefelter will replace the Honorable Matthew J. Opat and will be chambered in Preston in Fillmore County. He is the managing attorney of the Third Judicial District Public Defender’s Office in Owatonna.
“I am excited to appoint Jeremy Clinefelter to the Fillmore County bench,” said Walz. “He is a proven leader with an extensive legal background working as a public defender, county attorney, and private attorney. He will be a tremendous asset to the Third Judicial District.”
Minnesota’s Third Judicial District encompasses Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha, Waseca, and Winona counties.
All state flags were ordered to be flown at half-staff on Nov. 29 in honor and remembrance of U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin of Virginia. Congressman McEachin died Monday at the age of 61 following a battle with colorectal cancer.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone