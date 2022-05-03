Gov. Tim Walz called up the Minnesota National Guard to support emergency flood operations in northwestern Minnesota, signed unemployment insurance and frontline worker relief bill, extended the executive order to help fight spread of avian influenza and made some judicial appointments last week.
Following severe spring storms across northwestern Minnesota, Walz declared a peacetime emergency and authorized the Minnesota National Guard to provide support for emergency flood operations, including personnel, equipment, and resources. The assistance was extended and is authorized via Emergency Executive Order 22-08.
On Apr. 26, Lt. Gov. Flanagan broke ground on Bimosedaa, a supportive housing option with integrated services in downtown Minneapolis. Flanagan tweeted later, “Native people and people of color disproportionately face housing instability but we’re changing that in Minnesota. I was proud to break ground yesterday on Bimosedaa, a supportive housing option for all Minnesotans,” said Flanagan.
Also on Apr. 26, the Commission on Judicial Selection announced that it is recommending three candidates for consideration to fill a vacancy in Minnesota’s Second Judicial District. The vacancy will occur upon the retirement of the Honorable Robert A. Awsumb. The seat will be chambered in St. Paul in Ramsey County. The candidates included: Maria Mitchell, an assistant county attorney in Ramsey County, Jennifer Verdeja, an assistant county attorney in Ramsey County in the Trial and Pretrial Justice divisions and Der Yang, the founder of Village Lawyer, a general practice firm with emphasis on family law and criminal defense located in the Hmong Village on St. Paul’s East Side.
On Apr. 28, Walz and Speaker Hortman announced that they have secured a bipartisan agreement on direct payments to frontline workers and relief for small businesses by replenishing the unemployment trust fund.
Also on Apr. 28, Walz and Flanagan announced the appointment of Elise Larson to the Minnesota Court of Appeals. Larson will fill the vacancy that occurred upon the retirement of the Honorable James B. Florey. This seat is designated for a resident of the Eighth Congressional District. Larson serves as the water program director and senior attorney at the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy. She also is an adjunct professor at the University of Minnesota Law School, where she teaches environmental law and supervises the Environment and Energy Law Clinic.
Additionally on Apr. 28, Flanagan participated in the MinnPost Festival to highlight how the Walz-Flanagan Budget to Move Minnesota Forward will invest in Minnesota’s children, economy, workforce, safety and the future of Minnesota.
On Apr. 29, Walz signed Chapter 50, SF 2677 into law, which provides direct payments to frontline workers and replenishes the unemployment trust fund. At the signing Walz was quoted as saying, “Minnesota continues to show the country that despite our differences and disagreements, a divided legislature can come together to get things done for the people of our state,” said Walz. “I am proud of this bipartisan agreement to provide hazard pay to frontline workers and relief for small businesses owners, both of whom sacrificed a great deal during the pandemic to keep their communities safe and our economy strong.”
The bipartisan agreement includes $500 million for direct payments to frontline workers and $2.7 billion to replenish the unemployment trust fund and prevent tax increases on small businesses that bore the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Walz also extended the executive order to help fight the spread of avian influenza. As a part of the continued efforts to control and contain H5N1 Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in the state, Walz also signed Executive Order 22-09, extending the waiver of trucking regulations to help fight the spread of avian influenza and mitigate the risk to Minnesota’s poultry industry. The ongoing HPAI outbreak continues to pose a low risk to the public, and stressed that there is no food safety concern for consumers.
Walz and Flanagan announced appointments to the Minnesota Forest Resources Council, Juvenile Justice Advisory Committee, Minnesota Environmental Quality Board, Higher Education Facilities Authority, Board of Executives for Long Term Services and Supports, Governor’s Council on an Age-Friendly Minnesota, Governor’s Children’s Cabinet Advisory Council, Public Employees Retirement Association Board of Trustees, Board of the Perpich Center for Arts Education, Minnesota Foundation for Student Organizations Board of Directors, Rural Finance Authority Board, Board of Firefighter Training and Education, State Arts Board, Board of Water and Soil Resources and Board of Dentistry.