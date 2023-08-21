Governor Tim Walz alerted state residents about one time tax rebate payments during the last week, visited the Minnesota Vikings training camp and made administration appointments.
On Aug. 16, Walz announced that the one-time tax rebate payments of up to $1,300 per family started going out this week. More than two million payments will be sent now through September.
“As Minnesotans plan for back-to-school, we know that the excitement families are feeling is mixed with the stress that comes with buying books, backpacks and clothes,” said Walz. “We’re going to help with that – both with payments of up to $1,300 per family and universal free breakfast and lunch. I am grateful for the Department of Revenue’s work to deliver these payments to Minnesotans as soon as possible.”
Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan said the payments would be beneficial to families.
“We know that these payments will take a weight off millions of Minnesotans’ shoulders this fall - especially with the start of the new school year,” said Flanagan. “These direct payments are a crucial way to put money in the pockets of Minnesotans who need it and empower families across the state to meet their needs on their terms.”
Also on Aug. 16, Flanagan represented Minnesota at the National Lieutenant Governors Association in Des Moines, Iowa, where she met with other lieutenant governors to discuss and connect on shared issues.
On the day of the event, Flanagan shared her enthusiasm.
“Hello from the @NLGA, Minnesota! Looking forward to sharing what we’re doing in Minnesota and learning from my fellow lieutenant governors and seconds-in-command from across the country,” tweeted Flanagan.
On Aug. 17, Walz announced the appointment of Kathryn Hipp Carlson as a judge on the Minnesota Workers’ Compensation Court of Appeals. Carlson will replace the Honorable David A. Stofferahn, who retired earlier this month, and will serve the remainder of his term, which expires in January 2027.
“Kathryn Hipp Carlson will be an excellent addition to the Workers’ Compensation Court of Appeals,” said Walz. “Her extensive background and balanced perspective gained from representing clients across the workers’ compensation spectrum will make her an exemplary jurist.”
Also on Aug. 17, Walz visited Vikings Training Camp just weeks away from the Vikings’ regular season opener.
"I often say that as Minnesotans, we don’t like to brag – but I think there’s a lot to brag about as a Vikings fan right now," said Walz. "As an eternal optimist, I’m confident this could be the year. Skol Vikes!"
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone