Gov. Tim Walz kicked off the week launching an expansion of school lunch offerings, celebrated new job numbers, issued an extradition warrant for a drive-by shooting suspect and visited a brewery in Northern Minnesota.
On Aug. 15, Walz announced a new effort across state agencies that will make school meals available to approximately 90,000 additional students. More than 200,000 students on Medicaid will be automatically enrolled or re-enrolled to receive free meals at school. This new expansion of free meals for students is a result of the state applying and being accepted to a U.S. Department of Agriculture pilot program this year.
“This is a huge win for Minnesota families and schools. As a former classroom teacher of 20 years, I know that accessibility of school meals is top of mind for thousands of families and students preparing for school in the fall,” said Walz. “This project means fewer children will go hungry at school next year, and we know that’s the number one way we can help students succeed. ”
The Governor’s Office explained that direct certification is a process by which children already enrolled in certain state programs may also be “directly certified” for free meals based on previous eligibility from other programs. This expansion of direct certification will also increase eligibility and reduce costs for schools to participate in the federal Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), which allows eligible schools to provide meals at no costs to all students, an important issue as the federal waivers that have provided meals at no costs to all students during the pandemic are not available to states next school year.
Minnesota was one of eight states selected for the USDA pilot program to implement in the 2022-23 school year. DHS submitted data to MDE that identified 491,349 children enrolled in Medicaid who met the income threshold and requirements for direct certification for FRP meals.
On Aug. 16, Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and members of their administration celebrated President Biden’s signing of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. The Inflation Reduction Act will lower costs and grow the economy in Minnesota and across the country.
“The Inflation Reduction Act benefits Minnesotans with energy investments that save money for consumers and businesses, create high-paying jobs across our state and develop in clean energy so Minnesota is powered by homegrown energy rather than imported fossil fuels,” said commerce commissioner Grace Arnold. “In addition, the cost of health insurance is going down for thousands of Minnesotans thanks to the passage of the act.”
On Aug. 17, Walz announced that Minnesota Department of Revenue Commissioner Robert Doty will depart his position in September to serve as Chief Financial Officer at the Science Museum of Minnesota. He will continue to serve as an advisor to the Walz administration in his capacity as a community leader in Minnesota.
Also on Aug. 17, Walz announced that he had issued a warrant for the interstate extradition of shooting suspect Tajiddin Akbar, at the request of Ramsey County Attorney John Choi. Akbar, who is accused of participating in a 2007 drive-by shooting, was apprehended in Florida. Authorities in Minnesota and Florida will work together to extradite the suspect.
On Aug. 18, Walz celebrated new job numbers that show Minnesota created nearly 20,000 new jobs in July, more than doubling the nation’s job growth rate. Last month, Minnesota’s unemployment rate of 1.8% set a record for the lowest unemployment rate of any state in history. This month, the unemployment rate remained steady at 1.8%.
In addition, Walz announced the appointments of Jean Burdorf and John Lucas as District Court Judges in Minnesota’s Fourth Judicial District. These seats will be chambered in Minneapolis in Hennepin County.
Also during the week, Walz and Flanagan also visited Castle Danger, a brewery in Northern Minnesota, to highlight steps the state has taken to support small businesses, including lifting the growler cap last session, replenishing the unemployment trust fund to prevent tax increases and providing significant financial relief to businesses struggling during the pandemic.
On Aug. 19, Walz announced that over 1,500 Minnesotans are benefitting from a new program aimed at creating tuition-free higher education opportunities for students in high-need career areas. The Walz administration created the Minnesota Future Together program in 2021 to grow Minnesota’s workforce using American Recovery Plan funds.
Also on Aug. 19, Walz announced appointments to the Minnesota Emerging Entrepreneur Board.