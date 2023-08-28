During the week, Governor Tim Walz highlighted Minnesota’s efforts to grow the sustainable aviation fuel industry through Minnesota crop-based biofuels, requested federal funds for the Blatnik Bridge Project in Duluth and made judicial appointments.
On Aug. 21, Walz and the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) announced the appointment of Greg Norfleet as director of the state’s new Paid Family and Medical Leave program.
“Norfleet brings a wealth of leadership and direct experience in establishing a successful state Paid Family and Medical Leave program,” said Walz. “I look forward to working with him as we build out a program that will support Minnesota’s workers and businesses, improve economic security for families, and make Minnesota an even better place to live and work.”
“I am thrilled to have an experienced leader in Norfleet implementing and directing this historic Paid Family and Medical Leave program,” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “Having spent most of my career fighting for this program, I am confident that he and this DEED team will make a major impact on millions of Minnesotans, strengthen our economy, and ensure no family ever has to choose between caring for a child or loved one and a paycheck.”
Also on Aug. 21, Walz and Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced their departments of transportation will seek over $1 billion in federal funding through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) to rebuild the John A. Blatnik Bridge between Duluth and Superior, Wisc.
“The Blatnik Bridge connects the Twin Ports communities and economies of Duluth and Superior – it provides a vital route for regional commerce, tourism, and emergency services,” said Walz. “I’m proud to partner with Gov. Evers and our colleagues at the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to rebuild and modernize this critical piece of infrastructure as quickly as possible.”
Also on Aug. 21, the administration announced that the Commission on Judicial Selection announced that it is recommending five candidates for consideration to fill two vacancies in Minnesota’s First Judicial District. The vacancies will occur upon the retirement of the Honorable Mark C. Vandelist and Honorable Tim D. Wermager. The seats will be chambered in Shakopee in Scott County and Hastings in Dakota County.
On Aug. 23, Walz announced the appointment of Justice Natalie Hudson to serve as chief justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court. Justice Hudson will fill the vacancy that will occur upon the retirement of Chief Justice Lorie Gildea in October. Walz also announced the appointment of Karl Procaccini to serve as associate justice. Procaccini will fill the vacancy that will occur upon Justice Hudson’s elevation to chief justice.
“Justice Hudson is one of our state’s most experienced jurists. She has a strong reputation as a leader and consensus builder,” said Walz. “I know that she will use her decades of judicial experience and deep understanding of our justice system to lead the Judicial Branch with a steady hand and strong conviction. I am confident that she will advance a vision that promotes fairness and upholds the dignity of all Minnesotans.”
On Aug 24, Walz and Flanagan welcomed Minnesotans to the State Fair on opening morning.
Aug. 25, Walz highlighted Minnesota’s efforts to grow the sustainable aviation fuel industry through Minnesota crop-based biofuels. This year, the governor signed a nation-leading sustainable aviation fuel tax credit into law. The new tax credit, combined with new federal tax breaks, will help grow the emerging sustainable aviation fuel industry in Minnesota.
“From soil health to regenerative farming practices, innovation is core to the ethos of American agriculture, and it’s at the heart of who we are in Minnesota. It’s no surprise that American agriculture is ready to innovate when it comes to fueling our aviation industry. And with electrification still far away as an opportunity to decarbonize air travel, we’re looking at sustainable aviation fuel as a solution to powering the airline industry,” said Walz.