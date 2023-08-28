DONUT BREAK

Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan on opening day at the 2023 Minnesota State Fair.

 Submitted

During the week, Governor Tim Walz highlighted Minnesota’s efforts to grow the sustainable aviation fuel industry through Minnesota crop-based biofuels, requested federal funds for the Blatnik Bridge Project in Duluth and made judicial appointments.



