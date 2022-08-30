Great Minnesota get-together

Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan enjoy the Minnesota State Fair.

 Submitted

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Gov. Tim Walz focused on the Minnesota Children’s Outdoor Bill of Rights, highlighted safety preparations, attended the Minnesota State Fair and authorized emergency assistance for eight Minnesota counties due to severe weather and flooding damage.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?