Gov. Tim Walz focused on the Minnesota Children’s Outdoor Bill of Rights, highlighted safety preparations, attended the Minnesota State Fair and authorized emergency assistance for eight Minnesota counties due to severe weather and flooding damage.
On Aug. 22, Walz announced that he would continue the Governor's Council on the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday. The council coordinates and executes observances of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Junior's birthday at the state level in Minnesota and ensures that Dr. King’s memory and his mission are kept alive. The executive order will allow the Walz administration to appoint a rotating cabinet member to serve as chair of the council as well as fourteen additional members. For the coming year, Walz has appointed commissioner Steve Grove to serve as the chair.
“There is no place for hate or discrimination in Minnesota,” said Walz. “I am proud to continue supporting this council whose mission is to carry on the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. by creating opportunities for Minnesotans to honor and remember Dr. King’s memory.”
Applications for the council are available on the Secretary of State’s website at commissionsandappointments.sos.state.mn.us/Agency/Details/66.
On Aug. 23, Walz highlighted safety preparations for the Minnesota State Fair, discussing the collaboration that has gone into ensuring the fair will be safe for all attendees. Walz was joined by Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington, state fair general manager Jerry Hammer, state fair police chief Ron Knafla and the Minnesota State Patrol.
“The state fair is one of my favorite events of the year and we’re working collaboratively to make sure all 12 days are safe, fun and memorable for families across the state,” said Walz. “I am grateful for the hard work between the state fair leadership and law enforcement at the local, county and state level to make this a successful event.”
Over 200 police officers from 55 jurisdictions around the state will patrol the fairgrounds. Gate security will include metal detectors for the second year in a row, bag checks and vehicle restrictions. On Aug. 25, Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan joined thousands of Minnesotans at the opening of this year's State Fair. Along with Sen. Tina Smith, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, Walz and Flanagan toured the fair's many offerings. The Minnesota State Fair is open to all and will run through Sep. 5.
On Aug. 24, the Minnesota State Board of Investment voted to select Jill Schurtz to serve as the board’s executive director and chief investment officer. The board oversees over $120 billion in state pension and other funds and is composed of Walz, State Auditor Julie Blaha, Secretary of State Steve Simon and Attorney General Keith Ellison. The board’s decision comes after Mansco Perry III announced his intention to retire from the position later this year. Perry has led the SBI since 2013 and has overseen extraordinary gains for the benefit of thousands of Minnesota employees and retirees. Schurtz has served as the chief investment officer and executive director of the St. Paul Teachers’ Retirement Fund Association since 2014.
On Aug. 26, Walz authorized emergency assistance for eight Minnesota counties due to severe weather and flooding damage sustained during four different weather events spanning between April 22 and July 5. Between April 22 and June 15, Becker County incurred eligible damages due to flooding caused by spring snowmelt and heavy rains. This flooding also caused damage that qualified for federal assistance for 15 other counties and four tribal nations. Between May 8-13, Benton, Lyon, McLeod and Murray counties experienced damages caused by severe thunderstorms with heavy rains, flash flooding, damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes. These storms also caused damage that qualified for federal assistance in 23 other counties.
On June 13, Cottonwood County experienced damages caused by a severe thunderstorm with heavy rains and flash flooding. On July 5, Cottonwood, Freeborn and Rock counties experienced eligible damages caused by severe thunderstorms with heavy rains and flooding.
The Department of Public Safety division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management will continue to work with the counties who were impacted by these severe weather events as directed by the Governor.
Also on Aug. 26, Walz and Flanagan unveiled the Minnesota Children’s Outdoor Bill of Rights during an event on the Department of Natural Resources grounds at the Minnesota State Fair. The bill of rights affirms Minnesota’s commitment to creating equitable outdoor recreation experiences and opportunities to discover the natural environment for children and youth no matter where they live, learn, or play.