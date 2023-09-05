FLY FISHING

Gov. Tim Walz fly fishing on Lake Vermilion on Sept. 1.

 Submitted

Governor Tim Walz highlighted efforts during the week to grow the state’s workforce during Workforce Development Month, celebrated a new coalition to grow sustainable aviation fuel in Minnesota and authorized the Minnesota National Guard to provide emergency aviation support in fighting the severe wildfires causing destruction in Louisiana.



