Governor Tim Walz highlighted efforts during the week to grow the state’s workforce during Workforce Development Month, celebrated a new coalition to grow sustainable aviation fuel in Minnesota and authorized the Minnesota National Guard to provide emergency aviation support in fighting the severe wildfires causing destruction in Louisiana.
During the week (and through the month), Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan celebrated Workforce Development Month and highlighted efforts to connect Minnesotans to high-growth, high-demand jobs through job training and workforce development programs.
“From youth training programs to workforce development grants, we have many tools in our wheelhouse to recruit and train workers for the high-growth, high-demand jobs we have available across our state,” said Walz. “Through these programs, we’re finding new ways to bring more Minnesotans into the labor market, grow our economy, and help businesses and workers thrive.”
On Aug. 29, Walz celebrated the launch of a first-of-its-kind coalition to scale the sustainable aviation fuel industry in Minnesota.
“Minnesota has what it takes to lead the sustainable aviation fuel industry,” said Walz. “With this partnership and a nation-leading tax credit, we’re making Minnesota the best state in the nation to produce and blend sustainable aviation fuels – all while creating good-paying jobs and supporting rural communities.”
The Minnesota SAF Hub, a partnership established by Greater MSP, Bank of America, Delta Air Lines, Ecolab, and Xcel Energy, is the first large-scale SAF coalition in the U.S. with collaboration among key players across industries committed to scaling SAF production to replace conventional jet fuel. The State of Minnesota will continue to work with these partners and other leading institutions to decarbonize the airline industry.
On Aug. 31, the Commission on Judicial Selection announced the extension of the application period for the upcoming vacancy in Minnesota’s Sixth Judicial District. The new application deadline is 4 p.m. on Sept. 8.
The commission is searching for fair, experienced and civic-minded individuals to serve on the bench and offer their talents and services to Minnesota’s judicial system. Per statute, the commission will consider the following qualifications for judicial office: integrity, maturity, health (if job related), judicial temperament, legal knowledge, ability, experience, and community service. The commission is seeking applicants who reflect Minnesota’s full diversity. Individuals wishing to apply may request an application by contacting the Office of the Governor and Lt. Governor via e-mail at Judicial.Selection@state.mn.us.
On Sept. 1, Walz authorized the Minnesota National Guard to provide emergency aviation support in fighting the severe wildfires causing destruction in Louisiana.
Louisiana is experiencing abnormally high temperatures, historic drought and dangerous wildfire conditions. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency, and the State of Louisiana has requested aviation support under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact to supplement local resources. The Minnesota National Guard is sending a team of 10-12 service members and two UH60 Blackhawks to support emergency aerial operations in Louisiana and departed for Louisiana on Sept. 5.
On Sept. 1, Walz and Flanagan announced appointments to the Area One Potato Research and Promotion Council, Board of the Minnesota State Academies, Midwestern Higher Education Compact, Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines Commission, State Advisory Council on Mental Health, Technology Advisory Council, and Veteran Domiciliary Resident Quality of Care Working Group.
Also on Sept. 1, Walz went fly fishing on the Vermillion River near Hastings. DNR staff showed them the ropes and shared more about the agency’s efforts to protect and manage the state’s trout population through fisheries and habitat management and stream restoration.