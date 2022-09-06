Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order during the last week that implements cybersecurity measures to protect the state’s critical infrastructure. Walz also extended the free nursing assistance training program and recognized members of the military at the Minnesota State Fair.
On Aug. 29, Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan recognized Mental Health Awareness Day during an event at the Minnesota State Fair. They also highlighted the Walz-Flanagan administration’s work to support mental health, including a bill that Walz signed into law earlier this year which makes significant investments in children’s mental health.
On Aug. 30, Walz signed Executive Order 22-20, requiring Minnesota’s state agencies to work with critical infrastructure providers to improve information security programs across the state of Minnesota. The Governor’s office said the critical infrastructure that protects Minnesotans’ health and safety faces increasingly sophisticated cyber-attacks. To elevate Minnesota’s critical infrastructure cybersecurity defenses in a continuously evolving threat landscape, Minnesota will assist critical infrastructure operators and owners in continuously improving their information security programs.
“We must do all that we can to strengthen the state’s cybersecurity,” said Walz. “Minnesota’s critical infrastructure is operated and owned by both the public and private sectors, and we have a shared responsibility to defend it. By taking steps to understand, educate, support and encourage the adoption of cybersecurity best practices, we can enhance our capabilities to safeguard our interconnected critical infrastructure.”
The executive order directs state entities with regulatory oversight of critical infrastructure providers to identify and focus resources to protect Minnesota’s critical infrastructure. It also directs state entities with regulatory oversight of critical infrastructure providers to aid those operators with performing risk assessments and prioritizing defenses to counter immediate cyber threats. It also emphasizes the need to secure state government cyber defenses by directing state agencies to prioritize patching critical vulnerabilities, take additional steps to prepare and practice response to cyber-attacks and identify additional opportunities to further state cybersecurity. Finally the order advances information-sharing with the Minnesota Fusion Center and Minnesota IT Services during critical cybersecurity events and it provides instructions for state agencies to implement cybersecurity best practices.
Executive Order 22-20 goes into effect fifteen days after publication in the state register and filing with the Secretary of State.
Also on Aug. 30, Walz joined Sen. Tina Smith to celebrate Military Appreciation Day at an event on the Leinie Lodge Stage at the Minnesota State Fair, recognizing military members and their families for their service.
On Sep. 1, Walz announced a $2.4 million investment to continue Minnesota’s free nursing assistant training program. The Next Generation Nursing Assistant initiative provides Minnesotans with free training, books, uniforms, and covers the cost of the certification exam. The initiative has so far recruited and trained 1,370 Minnesotans, strengthening the state’s health care workforce pipeline.
According to employment data from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, nursing assistants are the sixth highest demand job in the state. The COVID-19 pandemic only exacerbated the need for qualified nursing assistants. This initiative invests in the future health of our state by providing trained workers who will fill vacant positions at hospitals, long-term care facilities, and veterans’ homes throughout Minnesota.
On Sep. 2, Walz announced Minnesota health care providers are ready to administer new COVID-19 booster shots that have been formulated to be more effective against the Omicron variants.
The bivalent boosters — one from Pfizer and one from Moderna — were authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Aug. 31 and recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Doses are expected to begin shipping immediately and providers are expected to start taking appointments early next week, once they receive their doses and have reviewed the CDC recommendations. These providers will include a state vaccination site at the Mall of America, which is set to begin administering doses on Sept. 7. Sites in Duluth, St. Paul-Midway, Rochester and Moorhead will begin administering doses the following week. These sites will be by appointment only.