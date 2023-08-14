During the last week Governor Tim Walz, along with others from the legislature highlighted $173 million in direct funding for nursing facilities around the state, announced a judicial vacancy and appointed the former Health and Human Services Commissioner to lead a task force regarding the future of the University of Minnesota Health Care System.
On Aug. 8, Walz, Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic, House Speaker Melissa Hortman and a bipartisan group of legislative leaders visited a nursing home in Coon Rapids to highlight $173 million in direct funding for 340 nursing homes across the state. The funding took effect this month.
“This session, we worked across the aisle to prioritize the needs of middle class families and seniors. We’re providing direct support to nursing homes across the state to ensure Minnesota’s seniors have the quality care and safe environments they deserve,” said Walz. “By funding nursing homes and investing in workforce incentives, we’re working to ensure our seniors have access to high-quality care while bringing new workers into this critical profession and building the workforce of the future.”
The administration said each facility will get $225,000, plus an additional $4,000 for each active bed they operate. Nursing homes will be able to spend the money on costs such as debt restructuring, rent or debt payments, closing lines of credit, and physical improvements and maintenance. Funds will come in two installments, with the second payments going out next year. The funding is in addition to routine Medicaid payments to nursing homes.
On Aug. 9, the Commission on Judicial Selection announced a vacancy in Minnesota’s Sixth Judicial District. The vacancy will occur upon the retirement of the Honorable Michael J. Cuzzo. This seat will be chambered in Two Harbors in Lake County and Grand Marais in Cook County.
On Aug. 10, Walz appointed former Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm to lead a new task force that will develop recommendations to support the University of Minnesota’s Health Sciences Programs. The group will be tasked with ensuring that Minnesotans can continue to receive the highest quality care in a financially sustainable way.
“The University of Minnesota’s Health Sciences Programs provide critical education, training, and research to support the next generation of health care professionals and provide high-quality care for Minnesotans,” said Walz. “I am calling together this group of leaders and health care experts to work to ensure that the future of Minnesota’s academic health remains strong.”
Malcolm will lead the task force as it works to make recommendations. In addition to the chair, representatives from the legislature, and leaders from the Department of Health and Office of Higher Education, the Governor will appoint individuals with expertise in health professions education, health care finance, and health equity. The task force will provide a summary of their recommendations to the Governor in January 2024.
On Aug. 11, Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan announced appointments to the Board of Firefighter Training and Education, Board of Trustees of the Minnesota State College and Universities System, Emergency Medical Services Regulatory Board, Governor’s Council on the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday, Minnesota Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities, Minnesota Nursing Home Workforce Standards Board and Minnesota Rural Finance Authority.
