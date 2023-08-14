FUNDING

Gov. Tim Walz made a presentation on Aug. 8, at a Coon Rapids nursing facility, to highlight $173 million in direct funding for 340 nursing homes across the state.

 Submitted

During the last week Governor Tim Walz, along with others from the legislature highlighted $173 million in direct funding for nursing facilities around the state, announced a judicial vacancy and appointed the former Health and Human Services Commissioner to lead a task force regarding the future of the University of Minnesota Health Care System.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?