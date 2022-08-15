Planning is already underway for Minnesota’s fishing opener in 2023 and Gov. Tim Walz announced the host city at the beginning of last week, made comments on the state’s bonds rating and renewed temporary relief for gasoline, diesel and other fuels in Minnesota.
On Aug. 8, Walz announced that Mankato will host the 75th Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener on May 12-13 of 2023. Explore Minnesota, the state’s tourism promotion office, coordinates each year with the Governor’s Office, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the host committee to put on the event celebrating the kickoff of the summer tourism season.
“I am incredibly excited to bring the longtime tradition of the Governor’s Fishing Opener to Southern Minnesota and my hometown of Mankato,” said Walz. “This region is home to an extraordinary diversity of fishing opportunities on over 100 lakes and rivers. I look forward to celebrating the unique tourism and outdoor opportunities that the region has to offer.”
Nestled in the scenic Minnesota River Valley, there are more than 150 lakes within 30 minutes of Mankato. There are also three state water trails, mapped and managed for paddling: Blue Earth River, Minnesota River and Watonwan River. Also, two of the region's state parks, Sakatah Lake State Park and Minneopa State Park, home to a herd of bison and waterfalls. This is just the fifth time since 1948 that the Governor's Fishing Opener will be held in Southern Minnesota.
When upgrading Minnesota’s rating to AAA from Aa1 last week, Moody’s issued a statement that reads, “The State of Minnesota … ranks among the strongest US states in high per capita income compared to the cost of living, robust financial reserves, and low leverage and fixed costs. The state has demonstrated improvements in fiscal governance including implementing relatively conservative and timely budgets, building up very high reserves, contributing to pensions at healthy levels that prevent growth in liabilities and refilling its unemployment trust fund after depleting it during the pandemic.”
The Minnesota Management and Budget Office sold $591,270,000 in General Obligation State Bonds on Aug. 9.
On Aug. 10, Walz announced that Minnesota is WalletHub’s 3rd best state to have a baby and 4th best state for health care. Minnesota was also ranked third in KIDS COUNT’s 2022 state-by-state comparison of child well-being based on economic well-being, education and health data. Minnesota’s high health care ranking was based on cost, access and outcomes.
Also on Aug. 10, Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove met with business leaders in Owatonna to discuss ways to expand the economy by addressing staffing shortages and ensuring Minnesotans can get connected to job and skills training opportunities.
On Aug. 11, Walz, together with Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, announced their departments of transportation will seek $889.5 million in federal funding to rebuild the John A. Blatnik Bridge between Duluth, Minnesota and Superior, Wisconsin.
Also on Aug. 11, Walz announced that the state will maintain the unprecedented state law enforcement presence in the Twin Cities metro area through the Minnesota State Fair. Additionally, Walz announced Metro Transit will be increasing patrol visibility to deter crime at and around its metro stations.
On Aug. 12, Walz announced he is prepared to immediately extradite the individuals suspected of committing the recent shooting at the Mall of America. Walz along with Attorney General Keith Ellison and Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman will coordinate to ensure the swift extradition of the suspects, who were apprehended on Aug. 11, in Chicago, back to Minnesota.
Also on Aug. 12, Walz renewed temporary relief for motor carriers and drivers transporting gasoline, diesel and other fuels in Minnesota. Since the Walz administration initially provided this relief in July, gas prices have fallen in Minnesota, but supply chains continue to be constrained.
Data from the Minnesota Department of Commerce continue to show that inventories of certain fuels in Minnesota are at lower levels than last year and the three-year average. Fuel terminals across the state, including those in Sauk Centre, Alexandria, Wrenshall and Roseville are reporting shortages or outages of products and drivers have experienced long wait times due to increased demand at terminals that do have available supply. Walz’s Executive Order relieves motor carriers and drivers of certain hours of service regulations that would prevent or hinder the efficient transportation of essential supplies.
Walz also announced that Minnesota’s Department of Transportation was awarded $18 million in Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grants to fund reconstruction for MN Hwy 197 in Bemidji.
In wrapping up a busy week, Walz and Flanagan also honored the life of longtime Iron Range legislator Sen. David Tomassoni, praising his work as a political advocate for his constituents.