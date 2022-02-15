As the legislative session continues, Gov. Tim Walz made recommendations for judicial candidates, approved disaster assistance for eight counties in southern Minnesota affected by a severe thunderstorm in December of 2021, announced that the selection process was opened for a new transportation commissioner, made appointments to the Young Women’s Cabinet, held a ceremonial bill signing for the workers compensation for first responders and frontline workers and announced flags at half-staff in honor of Lieutenant Brett Thomas Boss.
Walz authorized emergency assistance for Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Steele and Wabasha counties for damage sustained during a severe thunderstorm that generated multiple tornadoes, damaging winds, rain, sleet, ice and snow. The storms caused extensive damage to public infrastructure across all eight counties, including downed electric transmission and distribution lines causing the loss of power to approximately 25,000 Minnesotans. The storms also damaged buildings and trees, generating significant debris.
Walz announced the appointment of Thomas Christenson to serve as a judge on the Workers’ Compensation Court of Appeals. Christenson will be replacing the Honorable Gary M. Hall, who retired earlier this year, and will serve a 6-year term expiring on Jan. 3, 2028. Christenson is a workers’ compensation attorney and shareholder with Quinlivan & Hughes, PA, in the firm’s St. Cloud office. He represents parties involved in workers’ compensation claims across Minnesota. In addition to his workers’ compensation practice, Christenson also represents clients in civil actions in Minnesota state and federal courts, and is licensed to practice in Wisconsin and North Dakota.
Walz joined first lady, Dr. Jill Biden and U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra at the University of Minnesota to discuss how the pandemic has impacted child care and highlight ways Minnesota has been a national leader in protecting children and making child care available throughout the pandemic.
In comments to the gathered delegation, Walz stressed his support for the dire need for more child care in the state.
“When we invest in child care, we invest in families and educating our youngest Minnesotans, and we support our workforce and economy, and so much more. I was thrilled to have the first lady in Minnesota to continue these important discussions at a local and national level and highlight the strong commitments Minnesota has made to child care throughout the pandemic,” explained Walz.
Minnesota received $537 million in child care funding from the American Rescue Plan, which has gone toward making child care affordable and accessible for Minnesota families, supporting providers with increased costs due to the pandemic, helping individuals obtain the professional development they need to enter and stay in the child care field and helping providers stabilize their businesses.
Walz also made several appointments and recommended some judicial candidates.
The Commission on Judicial Selection announced that it is recommending three candidates for consideration to fill a vacancy in Minnesota’s First Judicial District. The vacancy occurred upon the retirement of Jerome B. Abrams. The seat will be chambered in Hastings in Dakota County. Ayodele Famodu, Stacey Sorensen and Sarah Wendorf were announced as the three candidates.
Walz announced that a search for a news commissioner for the Department of Transportation had begun. The current commissioner, Anderson Kelliher, was appointed by Walz in December 2018. Her last day as commissioner is Mar. 1, 2022. Deputy commissioner and chief engineer, Nancy Daubenberger, will serve as temporary commissioner until the governor appoints a new commissioner.
Walz rounded out the week with a ceremonial bill signing at the Brooklyn Park Central Fire Station alongside first responders, front line workers and labor leaders to celebrate the passage of H.F. 1203, which extends workers’ compensation benefits to front line workers who contract COVID-19 on the job. H.F. 1203 is the first bill passed in Minnesota’s 2022 legislative session.
Walz announced nine new appointments to the Young Women’s Cabinet. Comprised of 26 young women, the cabinet is a part of the Young Women’s Initiative of Minnesota, a public-private systems change partnership with the Women’s Foundation of Minnesota to achieve equity in opportunities and improve the lives of the lives of young Black, Indigenous, and women of color; young women from Greater Minnesota, LGBTQ youth and young women with disabilities.
Appointees include Gurtaran “Gurty” Johal, Monali Bhakta, Morgan Pavelka, Andrea Hernandez Delgado, Mariah Mirbel Nelson, Kayley Hernandez Ruiz, Jacqueli “Jackie” Yaurincela Bonete, Rosa Abdela and Kimberly Avendano.
Last but not least, Walz ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Lieutenant Brett Thomas Boss. Boss dedicated over 17 years of service to the Albert Lea Fire Department. He died on Feb. 5 due to cancer. Boss is survived by his wife and two children.