Governor Walz, Lieutenant Governor Flanagan Local Jobs and Projects Plan
On Tuesday, Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan announced their 2022 Local Jobs and Projects Plan. The capital investment recommendation for the upcoming legislative session. The $2.7 billion plan would invest in critical projects that preserve existing infrastructure and historical assets, address current needs in communities across the state and, according to Walz, build a stronger future for Minnesota.
Governor Walz, Lieutenant Governor Flanagan announce economic expansion opportunities
On Jan. 18, Gov. Walz and Lieutenant Gov. Flanagan announced a series of proposals to expand economic opportunity in Minnesota as part of the Walz-Flanagan Budget to Move Minnesota Forward. The series of supplemental budget proposals include delivering $700 million in direct payments to Minnesotans through "Walz Checks." According to MPR, The rebates would be $175 for single tax filers and $350 for married filers, but eligibility would be subject to an income cap. State officials estimated that 2.7 million households would qualify for a total of $700 million in one-time payments.
Gov. Walz secures new federal COVID-19 testing site in St. Paul
On Friday, Gov. Walz announced a new COVID-19 testing site providing up to 1,000 tests per day will open Jan. 25, at the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) Building in St. Paul. Walz secured the federally operated testing site in response to continued high demand for testing amid the COVID-19 case surge brought on by the omicron variant.
Also this month, under Walz’s direction, the state has taken several steps to provide more testing access as COVID-19 cases rise due to the omicron variant — specifically allocating $40 million in funding to purchase COVID-19 rapid tests for Minnesotans, establishing three new community testing sites in Anoka, Cottage Grove, and North Branch, providing 1.8 million additional rapid tests to school districts to use through the spring semester and distributing 150,000 rapid tests to vulnerable communities through community partners. Walz states that residents also continue to have access to free, at-home saliva PCR tests through the state and can find testing locations at local pharmacies, clinics and community events.
Governor Walz announces arrival of first emergency medical teams to support hospitals
After taking urgent action to provide staffing assistance for short-staffed Minnesota hospitals, Governor Walz also announced more than 100 nurses will start arriving at health care facilities around the state beginning immediately. Walz, last week, directed $40 million in American Rescue Plan funding to hire emergency staff to provide care at certain hospitals dealing with staff shortages during the current COVID-19 case surge.
Judicial selection opens application process for vacancies
The Commission on Judicial Selection announced two vacancies in Minnesota’s Seventh Judicial District and one vacancy in the Tenth Judicial District.
The vacancies in the Seventh Judicial District will occur upon the retirement of the Honorable Kris H. Davick-Halfen and the resignation of the Honorable Amber B. Gustafson. These seats will be chambered in St. Cloud in Stearns County and, closer to home, Moorhead in Clay County.
The vacancy in the Tenth Judicial District will occur upon the retirement of the Honorable Thomas M. Fitzpatrick. This seat will be chambered in the City of Anoka in Anoka County.
For inquiries concerning the application process, please contact the Office of the Governor and Lt. Governor at Judicial.Selection@state.mn.us.
Governor Walz orders flags at half-staff in honor of first responder
Gov. Walz ordered all United States and Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff at all state buildings in the State of Minnesota, from sunrise until sunset on Saturday, January 22, 2022, in honor and remembrance of first responder, Rev. Brian Alnes.
Walz, Flanagan announce appointments to various boards and commissions
Gov. Walz and Lt. Gov. Flanagan announced appointments to the Governor’s Workforce Development Board, LCCMR Trust Fund Citizen Selection Committee, Metropolitan Airports Commission, Public Employment Relations Board and Statewide Independent Living Council.