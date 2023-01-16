It was a busy week at the capitol with the beginning of the legislative session. Gov. Tim Walz signed a bipartisan bill to provide $100 Million in tax cuts, highlighted the state’s public safety efforts on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day and announced various appointments.
On National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, Jan. 9, Walz celebrated the work of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) in cooperation with other state agencies as well as community and local law enforcement partners to keep people and communities across Minnesota safe. In 2022, DPS recovered nearly 500 firearms, assisted with 99 crime scene investigations and helped Minnesotans recover from three federal natural disasters that caused nearly $50 million in damages.
“As governor, my top priority is keeping Minnesotans safe. I am proud of the work accomplished across our state law enforcement agencies to make neighborhoods in every corner of our state safer,” said Walz. “On National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, we take a moment to thank those who put their lives on the line to protect our communities. Thank you for your dedication and service to Minnesota.”
Also on Jan. 9, Walz announced the appointment of Kristi Stanislawski as District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Tenth Judicial District. Stanislawski will be replacing the Honorable Mary A. Yunker and will be chambered in Elk River, in Sherburne County. Stanislawski is an attorney at Jovanovich, Dege & Athmann, PA. Her practice includes serving as the lead prosecutor for the cities of Cold Spring, Richmond, Kimball and St. Stephen, as well as representing private clients in civil and family matters. She previously worked as a staff attorney for Minnesota’s attorney licensing boards, as an associate attorney for Rajkowski Hansmeier Ltd. and as a law clerk for the Honorable Jay Mondry in the Ninth Judicial District.
Minnesota’s Tenth Judicial District encompasses Anoka, Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Pine, Sherburne, Washington and Wright counties.
On Jan. 10, the Walz administration announced that Minnesota is the second best state to raise a family according to a recent WalletHub study.
“Over the last four years, the governor and I have placed children and families at the heart of our administration,” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “This ranking reflects that commitment and encourages us to keep fighting for our littlest Minnesotans. We have a once in a lifetime opportunity to educate, protect and care for our children and families. I look forward to stepping up to the challenge to make Minnesota the best state in the country to raise a family.”
On Jan, 12, Walz signed bipartisan legislation providing $100 million in tax cuts to Minnesota individuals and businesses. The first bill to pass in the 2023 legislative session, Chapter 1, HF 31 will update several provisions in the state’s tax code to conform to the federal tax code for tax years 2017 through 2022.
“This bipartisan legislation will make tax filing easier and provide tax cuts to students and businesses across Minnesota,” said Walz. “We are working swiftly and collaboratively to deliver on things that will lower costs for families. I’m grateful to our partners in the legislature who wasted no time getting this done for Minnesota.”
Areas of tax cuts in the new law include: exempting student loan forgiveness from state taxes.
Currently, loan forgiveness is exempt from income for only limited situations. This provision exempts most types of student loan forgiveness from income for most reasons effective for taxable years 2021-2025.
In addition, there will be tax cuts for businesses impacted by pandemic. Specifically for businesses receiving Shuttered Venue Operator Grants. The program requirements are targeted to live theater and performing arts organizations that suffered reductions in revenue due to COVID-related closures.
An exclusion from income is also provided for emergency loan and grant assistance programs that were enacted by the federal government, including forgiveness of Economic Injury Disaster Loans for impacts of COVID-19, Restaurant Revitalization grants and additional loan assistance programs of the Small Business Association.
The Department of Revenue will update affected 2022 forms and instructions and work with certified tax software providers to update their products. These updates will be made prior to the opening of the 2022 tax filing season.
Also on Jan, 12, the Commission on Judicial Selection announced a vacancy in Minnesota’s Fourth Judicial District. The vacancy will occur upon the resignation of the Honorable Nicole A. Engisch. This seat will be chambered in Minneapolis in Hennepin County. Individuals wishing to apply may request an application by contacting the Office of the Governor and Lt. Governor via e-mail at Judicial.Selection@state.mn.us
On Jan. 13, Walz announced appointments to the Board of Optometry, Board of Veterinary Medicine, Compensation Council, Legislative Salary Council and Technology Advisory Council.