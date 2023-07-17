Governor Tim Walz announced that Minnesota has been ranked as a top state for businesses, $7 million in Workforce Development and training grants, $380 million in state grants for transportation projects and made changes in his administration replacing outgoing Department of Management and Budget Commissioner Jim Schowalter with Deputy Commissioner Erin Campbell.
During the week, Walz announced that Minnesota is a top-five state for businesses, according to a recent CNBC study.
“Businesses are at the heart of our communities, our workforce, and our state’s economy. They drive our economic growth, culture, and innovation,” said Walz. “From investing in broadband and our highway system to child care and job training, we will continue working hard to make Minnesota the best state to own a business.”
On Jul. 11, Walz and the Department of Employment and Economic Development announced more than $7 million in grants have been awarded to 47 organizations to provide young people workforce development and training opportunities.
“The job training we provide for our young people today will pay off for our entire state tomorrow,” said Walz. “This training will grow our workforce and help thousands of kids fill the good-paying jobs we have available and need to fill right now. With these grants, 47 organizations will be able to provide that leg up, helping us reach our goal of allowing every child, in every neighborhood and community across our state, to thrive.”
Also on Jul. 11, Walz announced that the Minnesota Department of Transportation will allocate $380 million to fund eight new infrastructure projects through the state’s Corridors of Commerce program.
“We’re making historic investments in our state’s transportation system to improve the safety and connectivity of communities across the state,” said Walz. “We depend on our roads and highways to safely get us to our jobs, education, child care, and businesses. These projects help grow our economy and support our goal of making Minnesota the best state to live, work, and grow up in – no matter where you live.”
Also on Jul. 11, Walz announced that Owatonna and Steele County will host the 11th annual Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener this fall.
“As a life-long hunter and Pheasants Forever member, I look forward to celebrating one of my favorite Minnesota traditions in Owatonna and Steele County this fall,” said Walz. “The pheasant opener is an opportunity to celebrate the best of Minnesota – getting outdoors during a crisp Minnesota fall, spending time with friends and family, and taking full advantage of our natural resources and outdoor recreational opportunities. Thank you to Owatonna and Steele County for hosting!”
The Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener will showcase the many hunting, recreational, and community opportunities that Owatonna and Steele County have to offer, including more than 2,000 acres of state-managed public hunting land in Steele County. Owatonna lies along the key transportation corridors of Interstate 35 and U.S. Highway 14, less than an hour’s drive south of the Twin Cities. It has rich outdoor opportunities, which include nearby Rice Lake State Park and the Straight River State Water Trail. Owatonna maintains more than 867 acres of parkland throughout 35 parks and has 17 miles of trails.
On Jul.13, Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan visited a Carver County dairy farm in Norwood Young America, to highlight the state’s work to support local farmers and producers and invest in Minnesota’s nation-leading agriculture industry.
“Every day, Minnesota families rely on the milk our Minnesota dairy farmers produce,” said Flanagan. “We are investing in our local producers through the DAIRI program, a grain indemnity fund, and expanded broadband access and will continue supporting the health and success of Minnesota farmers today and for generations to come. When we invest in farmers and producers, we improve the lives of all Minnesotans.”
Flanagan toured The Grater Good LLC, a small business owned and operated by dairy farmer Christine Leonard.
Also on Jul. 13, Walz chaired the Council of Governors’ 27th plenary meeting in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The meeting focused on the progress made on issues of cybersecurity, emergency management and disaster response, issues impacting the Air and Army National Guard, workforce matters and strategic defense budget trends.
“As a 24-year veteran of the National Guard, it was an honor to convene the bipartisan Council of Governors meeting today and discuss how we can work together to advance our common interests in homeland security and emergency management,” said Walz. “Our country is better off when we come together in a bipartisan manner to solve problems. I am grateful for the opportunity to build on this state-federal partnership.”
Also on Jul. 13, Walz and Flanagan congratulated departing Commissioner Jim Schowalter and thanked him for his years of service at the Minnesota Department of Management and Budget (MMB). Walz has selected MMB Deputy Commissioner Erin Campbell to serve as the next Commissioner of Management and Budget.
“In Campbell’s nearly twenty years with the State of Minnesota, she has demonstrated outstanding service and exceptional leadership in every challenge laid in front of her,” said Walz. “Campbell is a talented, dedicated, and tireless public servant; there is no better person to lead MMB while we work to deliver for Minnesotans and position the state for a strong economic future.”
In addition, on Jul. 13, the Commission on Judicial Selection announced that it is recommending three candidates for consideration to fill a vacancy on the Workers’ Compensation Court of Appeals. The vacancy will occur upon the retirement of the Honorable David A. Stofferahn.
Appointments were also made to the Capitol Area Community Vitality Task Force; Governor’s Committee on the Compensation, Wellbeing, and Fair Treatment of Transportation Network Company Drivers; Governor’s Residence Council; Governor’s Task Force on Broadband; Metropolitan Governance Task Force; Minnesota Higher Education Facilities Authority; Psychedelic Medicine Task Force; and Task Force on Priority Admissions to State-Operated Treatment Programs.