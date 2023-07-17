RESIGNATION

Departing commissioner Jim Schowalter.

 Submitted

Governor Tim Walz announced that Minnesota has been ranked as a top state for businesses, $7 million in Workforce Development and training grants, $380 million in state grants for transportation projects and made changes in his administration replacing outgoing Department of Management and Budget Commissioner Jim Schowalter with Deputy Commissioner Erin Campbell.



