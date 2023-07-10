POWERPOINT

Gov. Tim Walz visited Polar Semiconductor in Bloomington, on Jul. 7.

 Submitted

Governor Tim Walz made a trip to Le Sueur County during the week to discuss investments to support farmers and producers, announced fire crews being dispatched to Manitoba, highlighted $250 million investment in Minnesota’s microchip manufacturing industry and highlighted Minnesota's work to expand voting rights.



