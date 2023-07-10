Governor Tim Walz made a trip to Le Sueur County during the week to discuss investments to support farmers and producers, announced fire crews being dispatched to Manitoba, highlighted $250 million investment in Minnesota’s microchip manufacturing industry and highlighted Minnesota's work to expand voting rights.
On Jul. 3, Walz announced that Minnesota sent a crew of 17 wildland firefighters to Manitoba, Canada. The hand crew was deployed after a mutual aid request from Manitoba through the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ partnership with the Great Lakes Forest Fire Compact.
“Thank you to the Minnesota wildland firefighters who answered the call to help our neighbors in the north,” said Walz. “We have a strong partnership and will continue to do everything we can to share resources and contain the Canadian wildfires.”
The crew departed from the Interagency Fire Center in Grand Rapids and will support Canada’s ongoing wildfire suppression efforts. Upon arriving in Manitoba, they will receive their initial assignment to support ground suppression efforts, likely helping establish fire fuel breaks in the remote backcountry. The administration also stated that when considering the deployment of wildland firefighters and resources beyond Minnesota, the DNR coordinates closely with Minnesota’s interagency federal and tribal wildland fire management partners to ensure response needs in the state are covered before committing resources for out-of-state response.
On Jul. 5, Walz visited the Heldberg Dairy Farm in Le Sueur County, to highlight the state’s work to support local farmers and producers and invest in Minnesota’s nation-leading agriculture industry.
“We lean on our local farmers and producers to fuel, feed, and sustain our families and our economy,” said Walz. “Minnesota farmers deserve support and stability during challenging times. That’s why we made strong investments to provide security for our local producers through a grain indemnity fund, the Dairy Assistance, Investment, Relief Initiative (DAIRI) program, and expanded broadband access. We will keep working to ensure our agriculture industry – and the families behind it – are strong.”
Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan discussed the needs of supporting emerging producers.
"In Minnesota, we’re protecting producers, expanding broadband, and supporting emerging farmers – including people of color, immigrants, and refugees – across the state," said Flanagan. "That’s the power of a strong ag bill, and I’m so proud we got it signed into law."
New investments include broadband, emerging farmers, soil health, and farm safety and wellness. The bill provides $4 million for DAIRI. The program provides financial assistance to Minnesota dairy cow operations that produced less than 16,000,000 lbs. of milk in 2022 and that enrolled in the Dairy Margin Coverage Program, a federal dairy risk protection program. The bill also includes $10 million to establish the state’s first grain indemnity fund, providing protections and security for producers who have unpaid grain sales when grain buyers or warehouses become financially insolvent.
On Jul. 7, Walz visited Polar Semiconductor, a microchip manufacturing company in Bloomington to highlight investments the state made in Minnesota’s high-tech manufacturing industry, including a $250 million investment in expanding Minnesota’s microchip industry that took effect Jul. 1.
Also on Jul. 7, Flanagan highlighted Minnesota's work to expand voting rights and strengthen democracy at the 22nd Century Conference: Forging a People-Powered Democracy.
“Across the nation, we’re watching democracy die in broad daylight. We will not let that happen in our state. Thank you for having me today at the 22nd Century Conference to discuss how Minnesota is leading the way in building a strong democracy,” said Flanagan.