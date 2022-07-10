Gov. Tim Walz held a press conference to discuss investments in public safety and announced bonus payments for veterans who served during the war on terrorism. Walz also made remarks regarding the overwhelming response to Minnesota's Frontline Worker Pay Program.
On July 1, Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and U.S. Representative Angie Craig visited the Scott County Association for Leadership & Efficiency Regional Public Training Facility in Jordan. The delegation discussed current and future investments in public safety and law enforcement.
On July 5, Walz ordered all United States and Minnesota flags to fly at half-staff at all state and federal buildings in the state of Minnesota until sunset on July 9, in memory and honor of the victims of the senseless act of gun violence carried out on July 4 in Highland Park, Illinois.
Also on July 7, Walz announced that veterans who served during the war on terrorism can now apply for a bonus payment to recognize their service. During the 2022 legislative session, the Post-9/11 Veteran Service Bonus program was included as part of the first comprehensive Veterans Omnibus Bill in recent memory and signed by Walz on May 10.
“Our service members and their families make incredible sacrifices to preserve the safety and freedom of our state, nation and world,” said Walz. “This bonus recognizes the service and sacrifices of our heroes who answered the call to protect all of us.”
Eligible veterans or currently serving members of the military must have served sometime between Sep. 11, 2001 and Aug. 30, 2021. To apply, veterans or their beneficiaries can visit the website MinnesotaVeteran.org/ServiceBonus.
The Post-9/11 Veteran Service Bonus has three payment tiers:
1. $600 if the veteran or currently serving service member provided honorable service in federal service between Sep. 11, 2001 and Aug. 30, 2021 and was not awarded one of the following medals: Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal or Afghanistan Campaign Medal.
2. $1,200 if the veteran or currently serving service member provided honorable service in federal service between Sep. 11, 2001 and Aug. 30, 2021 and was awarded one of the following medals: Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal or Afghanistan Campaign Medal.
3. $2,000 for the beneficiary of a veteran who provided honorable service in federal service between Sep. 11, 2001 and Aug. 30, 2021, and died between Sep. 11, 2001 and Aug. 30, 2021, as a result of a service-connected injury, disease or condition and was eligible for one of the following medals: Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal or Afghanistan Campaign Medal.
Also on July 7, Walz announced that Minnesota's Frontline Worker Pay Program that was established by the Walz-Flanagan administration in May, has received over 900,000 applications. The program will provide direct payments to frontline workers to recognize their contributions over the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible Minnesotans are encouraged to apply for frontline worker pay by the July 22 deadline.
On July 8, the Walz administration announced the appointment of Matt Schuerger to the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission. Schuerger was first appointed in 2016 and will serve a term expiring on Jan. 3, 2028. From 2001 until he was appointed to the commission, he was the president of an engineering and management consulting firm. Prior to that, he was executive vice president of District Energy St. Paul. Schuerger is a licensed professional engineer. He received his B.S. in mechanical engineering from Purdue University, received his M.B.A. from the University of St. Thomas and his M.S. in electrical engineering from the University of Minnesota.
In accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden, on July 8, Walz ordered all United States and Minnesota flags to fly at half-staff at all state buildings until sunset on July 10, in honor of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated on Friday.
Also on July 8, the Walz administration announced the appointment of Natalie Martinez as District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District encompassing Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha, Waseca and Winona counties. Martinez will be replacing the honorable Kevin A. Lund and will be chambered in Austin in Mower County. Martinez is an associate attorney at Donnelly Law Office, a part-time public defender in Freeborn County and a Mower County conciliation court referee.