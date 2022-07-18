On July 13, Gov. Tim Walz cochaired a meeting of the bipartisan Council of Governors with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. The council interfaces with the Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security and the White House on matters related to the National Guard, homeland defense, cybersecurity and emergency management. The meeting focused on the National Defense Strategy and Disaster Season Preparedness along with progress updates on cybersecurity, emergency management and military matters discussed in January.
“As a veteran of the National Guard, it is a tremendous honor to work with a bipartisan group of my colleagues and the federal government on matters of security and defense,” said Walz. “This is one of the best examples of the state-federal partnership working to its fullest potential to protect our citizens and innovatively approach the future of national defense.”
Walz, a 24-year veteran of the Army National Guard, was appointed by President Joe Biden in 2021 to colead the council with DeWine, after having served a 2-year term from 2019-20.
The council meeting was attended by leaders across the federal government: the Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security and the White House.
Also on July 13, the Walz administration announced the appointment of Tadd Johnson to the University of Minnesota Board of Regents. Johnson will fill a vacancy for a member from the Eighth Congressional District created following the resignation of Regent David McMillan.
“I am proud to appoint Regent Tadd Johnson — the first Native person ever appointed to this board,” said Walz. “With a background in leadership, education and deep understanding of government on all levels, he brings a wealth of higher education expertise to this group.”
Johnson recently retired from the University of Minnesota system after serving as the first Senior Director of American Indian Tribal Nations Relations for the University of Minnesota, a full professor and the Director of Graduate Studies for the University of Minnesota – Duluth’s Department of American Indian Studies. He is currently serving as a senior advisor on government affairs for the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Indians. An enrolled member of the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa, Johnson is a licensed attorney and graduate of the University of Minnesota Law School.
On July 15, Walz announced that the Minnesota State Patrol and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will continue to address crime and gun violence in the Twin Cities. Last weekend, the state patrol made nearly 1,500 traffic stops in a successful effort to help stop illegal street racing, dangerous driving and other criminal activity. BCA recovered 128 illegal firearms, 4,187 Fentanyl pills and made 200 felony arrests. Those traffic stops led to dozens of DWI arrests, more than 100 citations for driving without a valid license and multiple people cited for having illegal fireworks.
“I am grateful to the Minnesota State Patrol and the BCA for answering the call to make our state safer for everyone,” said Walz. “I am proud of the coordination across our law enforcement agencies and expect these efforts will continue to be successful.”
Walz recently deployed the BCA and the Minnesota State Patrol to work to reduce the rise in crimes involving guns, carjackings, street racing and other violent crimes plaguing metro communities. The state patrol significantly increased its presence around the Twin Cities this past weekend by adding 20 additional troopers and aviation resources to designated areas, primarily in Minneapolis, Friday and Saturday nights and Sunday afternoon to help stop this dangerous behavior.
Walz authorized temporary relief for motor carriers and drivers transporting gasoline, diesel, and other fuels in Minnesota. This will allow for the continued movement of these fuels and subsequently make fuel more accessible and affordable to Minnesotans across the state.