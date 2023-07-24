A DAY IN THE LIFE

Gov. Tim Walz spent “a day in the life” as a police officer in Duluth, on July 20.

 Submitted

Governor Tim Walz kicked off a statewide workforce tour during the week, ordered flags to fly at half staff in honor of the Fargo Officer killed in the line of duty and recommended Court of Appeals candidates.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?