Governor Tim Walz kicked off a statewide workforce tour during the week, ordered flags to fly at half staff in honor of the Fargo Officer killed in the line of duty and recommended Court of Appeals candidates.
On July 18, Walz visited Buhler, a food equipment manufacturer in Plymouth, to kick off a statewide workforce tour and spend a day in the life with manufacturing professionals – one of the career fields experiencing a labor shortage in Minnesota.
“Minnesota’s manufacturing industry is filled with companies that are innovating and delivering solutions in our global economy – and these companies have thousands of high-paying, career-building jobs for Minnesotans across the state,” said Walz. “By investing in career training, we’re helping businesses find the skilled workers they need while helping Minnesotans earn family-sustaining wages. This is good for our workers, our businesses, and our economy.”
The administration states that with 325,000 workers, manufacturing is the second largest industry in Minnesota. The industry has one of the highest job vacancies in the state, with over 18,000 high-growth, high-paying jobs available to Minnesotans. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) is working with companies like Buhler to provide job training in the manufacturing industry.
Also on July 18, Walz ordered all United States and Minnesota flags to fly at half-staff at all state buildings in the State of Minnesota effective immediately until sunset on July 22, in honor and remembrance of Minnesota National Guard Sergeant and Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin.
“Sergeant Jake Wallin was a dedicated member of the Minnesota National Guard and the Fargo Police Department who was respected by his family, friends and colleagues,” reads the proclamation issued by Governor Walz. “With its deepest gratitude, the State of Minnesota recognizes Sergeant Wallin for his dedicated service to, and sacrifice for, his fellow Minnesotans and North Dakotans, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and community.”
Walz also encouraged individuals, businesses and other organizations to join in lowering their flags as well.
On July 19, Walz visited Eagle Ridge Middle School in Savage as part of his statewide workforce tour. He spent “a day in the life” as a teacher, one of the career fields experiencing a labor shortage in Minnesota.
“As a former classroom teacher of 20 years, I know how challenging and fulfilling teaching can be,” said Walz. “Minnesota depends on these professionals to mentor, shape, and educate our students. Minnesota has thousands of teaching positions available, and by providing financial assistance, mentoring and training, we’re here to help more people choose a career path in education.”
Walz also indicated that to strengthen teacher recruitment and training, the state is investing over $88 million in the next biennium to support teachers from many different backgrounds to pursue a career in education. Funding is targeted at increasing the number of teachers of color and indigenous teachers, educators in licensure shortage areas such as early learning and special education, and teachers planning to work in geographical shortage areas.
Also on July 19, the Governor's Merit Selection Panel announced that it is recommending six candidates for consideration to fill the upcoming vacancies on the Minnesota Court of Appeals. The vacancies will occur upon the retirement of the Honorable Denise D. Reilly and the Honorable Lucinda E. Jesson, who both serve in an at-large capacity. Walz also announced the appointment of Nicole Hopps as District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Sixth Judicial District. Hopps will be replacing the late Honorable Sally L. Tarnowski and will be chambered in Duluth in St. Louis County.
On July 20, Walz visited Duluth as part of his statewide workforce tour. He spent “a day in the life” as a police officer – one of the career fields experiencing a labor shortage in Minnesota.
“Law enforcement and public safety professionals are integral to every community,” said Walz. “Minnesota needs more public servants who are dedicated to the safety and wellbeing of their community. Through training grants and $300 million for public safety departments across the state, we’re helping communities train the firefighters, police officers, EMTs, and 911 dispatchers who we rely on to keep us all safe.”
Also on July 20, Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan visited Winona to highlight investments in child care and infrastructure. She first visited the child care provider, Main Square Montessori, to celebrate recent investments to expand child care access for more Minnesotans statewide. In the afternoon, she toured projects in downtown Winona and on the Winona State University campus that were funded through the infrastructure package passed this session.
“The investments we made this session will lower costs for families and improve the daily lives of Minnesotans across the state,” said Flanagan. “In Winona, we’re making child care more affordable and accessible, and we’re improving the connectivity of the city and region with the beauty of the Mississippi River through the expansion of the riverfront trail. These investments are good for our economy and the community, and I’m proud we got them done.”
On July 21, Walz announced that President Joe Biden had approved his request for a major disaster declaration for 23 counties across Minnesota and one tribal nation impacted by severe storms and flooding in April.
“I’m grateful to our federal partners for their support and recognition of the challenge this spring’s historic flooding season brought for so many Minnesotans,” said Walz. “Even as Minnesota navigates a drought, communities across the state are still working to recover from damage to facilities during this spring’s weeks of unprecedented flooding. The state will continue to support impacted residents, businesses, and communities in every way we can in partnership with the federal government’s efforts.”
Walz wrote to the President requesting this declaration on June 28. Recovery assistance has been approved for Aitkin, Big Stone, Carlton, Chippewa, Clay, Grant, Houston, Kittson, Lac qui Parle, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Morrison, Norman, Pine, Pope, Renville, Roseau, St. Louis, Stevens, Swift, Traverse, and Wilkin Counties and the Prairie Island Indian Community. This federal disaster declaration unlocks public assistance for these counties and tribal nations to assist with emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities.