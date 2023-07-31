Governor Tim Walz continued his statewide workforce tour, by spending a “Day in the Life” as a nurse, he also announced that the state has been ranked as a top state to live and work, and announced a partnership to expand Minnesota’s $10 billion outdoor recreation industry.
On July 24, Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan announced that Minnesota is a top-five state to live and work, according to a new CNBC study.
“Whether you’re raising a family or growing a business, Minnesota is the place to be. The investments we made this year are lowering costs for families and improving the lives of Minnesotans across our state and it is showing. Our goal is to make Minnesota the best state in the country to live and work, and we will continue to invest in our economy, health, education, climate, and kids and families to make that goal a reality,” said Walz.
Flanagan highlighted availability to childcare and education that makes Minnesota stand out.
“Our work this session to invest in affordable and accessible child care, protect reproductive rights, and expand voting rights has earned us this ranking and helped make Minnesota a state that works better for everyone,” said Flanagan. “In Minnesota, we will invest in your career, ensure high quality child care and education are affordable and accessible, and do the hard work now to keep our natural resources and environment protected for generations to come.”
Also on July 24, Walz and Flanagan announced the appointment of Judge Keala Ede and Jon Schmidt to the Minnesota Court of Appeals. Ede and Schmidt will fill the vacancies that will occur upon the retirement of the Honorable Denise D. Reilly and the Honorable Lucinda E. Jesson, who both served in an at-large capacity.
On July 25, Walz announced a new partnership to expand Minnesota’s $10 billion outdoor recreation industry. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, Department of Natural Resources, Explore Minnesota Tourism, and Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation will partner to enhance and expand Minnesota’s outdoor recreation economy for the social and economic benefit of all Minnesotans.
“Minnesota’s $10 billion outdoor recreation industry drives our local and regional economies. From the North Shore to the Winona bluffs, tourism is central to telling the story of who we are as a state,” said Walz. “This partnership will highlight our world-class natural resources and outdoor recreation opportunities, while creating jobs across the state.”
The administration stated that the outdoor recreation industry partnership will combine each agency’s individual strengths — natural resource management, economic development, and marketing — to connect individuals and communities to outdoor recreation resources, build coalitions, and communicate significant benefits of outdoor recreation and build on previous work by the Minnesota Outdoor Recreation Task Force and the Governor’s Council on Economic Expansion.
This will be a first-of-its-kind effort to bring state agencies together in a partnership dedicated to the economic growth of the outdoor recreation sector. Minnesota’s outdoor recreation economy accounts for $9.9 billion in gross domestic product, 91,336 jobs, and $4.7 billion in overall compensation, according to the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.
On July 27, Walz visited Presbyterian Homes Services, an assisted living and job training center in Roseville as part of his statewide workforce tour. He spent a “Day in the Life” as a nurse, one of the career fields experiencing a labor shortage in Minnesota.
“By providing new education opportunities and on-the-job training for healthcare professionals, we’re here to help Minnesotans choose a career path in this critical industry,” said Walz. “The investments we’re making today will strengthen our health care workforce, eliminate barriers to entry into high-demand careers, and support the health of our state. This is how we create pathways for life-long careers and bring short- and long-term benefits to Minnesotans and our economy.”
The governor’s office says that health care and social assistance positions make up 7.5% of Minnesota’s total workforce. Home health and personal care aides make up the single largest occupation in Minnesota. The industry has one of the highest job vacancies in the state, with over 45,000 high-demand jobs available to Minnesotans.
Also on July 27, Flanagan visited the Duluth Armory Arts and Music Center to highlight investments in infrastructure made this session. The reconstruction project was funded through the infrastructure package passed this session.
On July 28, Flanagan helped kick off the historic grand opening of the Minnesota Zoo's new Treetop Trail, one of many projects across Minnesota supported by state infrastructure funding.
“The Minnesota Zoo has always been a special place for our family. By creating new opportunities to get outdoors and encouraging Minnesotans of all ages to take new perspectives, the Treetop Trail is a treasure and a true gift to Minnesotans,” said Flanagan. “The Treetop Trail takes us one step closer to making Minnesota the best state for kids and families – for generations to come. I’m grateful to everyone who put their time, energy, and care into making this vision a reality.”
Also on July 28, Walz and Flanagan announced appointments to the Council on LGBTQIA2S+ Minnesotans, Great Lakes Protection Fund, Infrastructure Resilience Advisory Task Force, Investment Advisory Council, Minnesota Nursing Home Workforce Standards Board, Minnesota Racing Commission, Minnesota State High School League, State Emblems Redesign Commission, and Veteran Domiciliary Resident Quality of Care Working Group.