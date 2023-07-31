SUITING UP

On July 27, Gov. Tim Walz visited Presbyterian Homes Services, an assisted living and job training center in Roseville as part of his statewide workforce tour.

 Submitted

Governor Tim Walz continued his statewide workforce tour, by spending a “Day in the Life” as a nurse, he also announced that the state has been ranked as a top state to live and work, and announced a partnership to expand Minnesota’s $10 billion outdoor recreation industry.



