ON THE FARM

Gov. Tim Walz visits with Ag producers at the 2023 Farm Fest in Morgan, Redwood County.

 Submitted

During the last week, Governor Tim Walz announced $13 million for business expansion statewide, highlighted the state maintaining AAA bond ratings and announced that Minnesota is the best state in the nation for health care according to WalletHub.



