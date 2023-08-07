During the last week, Governor Tim Walz announced $13 million for business expansion statewide, highlighted the state maintaining AAA bond ratings and announced that Minnesota is the best state in the nation for health care according to WalletHub.
Walz highlighted on Aug. 2 that Minnesota has earned the highest bond rating achievable. This month, Fitch, Moody’s, and Standard and Poor’s have all affirmed the state’s AAA rating.
“This is the second year in a row Minnesota received top bond ratings from all three major rating agencies, confirming our strong economy and financial position,” said Walz. “Our diverse economy, skilled workforce, balanced budgeting and thoughtful financial management keep Minnesota’s bond ratings among the highest of any state in the nation.”
In affirming the state’s AAA rating, Moody’s Investors Service stated, “Minnesota's long-term economic fundamentals remain very strong stemming from low unemployment, high per capita incomes, high workforce participation, high educational attainment and a diverse mix of industry.”
Also on Aug. 2, Walz announced that in recent days, two major manufacturers have announced expansion plans in Minnesota, bringing hundreds of new jobs to the state. Solar panel maker Heliene plans to open a $145 million plant in the Twin Cities – its second in Minnesota. Medical device maker Boston Scientific plans to open a new $170 million campus in Maple Grove.
“Keeping Minnesota competitive in the global economy means working with the business community, and manufacturers like Heliene and Boston Scientific, to create jobs and expand our capacity for innovation,” said Walz. “We’ll continue recruiting and retaining workers, empowering employers to grow their businesses and creating the jobs of the future right here at home.”
On Aug. 3, at Farmfest, Walz announced investments to support farmers and producers in Redwood County to meet with Minnesota farmers and farm associations.
“It was great to be back at Farmfest to hear from farmers and learn about how Minnesota is moving the future of agriculture forward,” said Walz. “Minnesota’s farmers feed not just Minnesotans, but the world. Whether it’s investing in aspiring farmers or expanding high-speed broadband, we’re working to ensure we can continue growing and innovating our state’s nation-leading agriculture industry.”
Walz signed the agriculture and broadband bill into law in May. New investments include broadband, emerging farmers, soil health, farm safety and wellness. Minnesota secured nearly $652 million from the federal government and $67 million in state grants to build on the state’s efforts to expand broadband coverage. The administration said that these announcements follow $100 million in broadband infrastructure funding Walz signed into law this legislative session.
Also on Aug. 3, Walz announced that WalletHub ranked Minnesota the best state in the nation for health care. Minnesota’s ranking is based on 44 key indicators in three categories of competitiveness: cost, access and outcomes.
“With our world-renowned health care institutions, Minnesota is leading the nation in providing high-quality care,” said Walz. “This year, we took further action to lower the prices of prescription drugs and help families access affordable health care – and we’ll keep fighting to get our children and families the health care they need and deserve.”
“This ranking highlights what we already know: Minnesota is a national leader in health care and quality of life for children and families,” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “Whether it’s lowering the price of prescription drugs or expanding comprehensive health care coverage, we’ll continue working to ensure every single Minnesotan has access to affordable, quality care that meets their needs.”
The administration stated that the ranking comes as Minnesota was recently named a top-five state for business and a top-five state to live and work.
On Aug. 4, Walz announced that the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) will provide over $13 million to help 15 businesses across Minnesota expand. The funding, from DEED’s Job Creation Fund and Minnesota Investment Fund, will leverage nearly $766 million in outside investment and create 652 jobs over five years.
“Minnesota is proud to be a top state for business and to live and work,” said Walz. “I am grateful to the workers, entrepreneurs, and businesses that call Minnesota home and contribute to our economy. We are committed to supporting our businesses and investing in the future of Minnesota’s workforce, whether through business expansion, grants for entrepreneurs, or child care.”
One of the firms, Massman Companies Inc. of Alexandria received $150,000 from the Minnesota Investment Fund. Massman Companies design and manufacture automated packaging machines. Their services include designing, manufacturing and installing systems for case packing, cartoning, robotics, palletizing, liquid filling, shrink packaging and engineering integrated production line systems. The proposed project will purchase 80 acres in Alexandria that includes a new 73,000 square foot facility to be used for machine design, assembly, machine testing, engineering and customer demonstrations. The project is expected to cost $18 million and create 21 new jobs.
The Minnesota Investment Fund provides financing to help add new workers and retain high-quality jobs with a focus on industrial, manufacturing and technology-related industries to increase the local and state tax base and improve Minnesota's economic vitality. Funds are awarded to local units of government who provide loans to assist expanding businesses.