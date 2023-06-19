OLYMPICS

Gov. Tim Walz at a ceremony announcing Minneapolis is set to host the 2024 USA Gymnastics Olympic Team Trials.

 Submitted

Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan celebrated Minneapolis as the site of the Gymnastics Olympic Team Trials, celebrated Juneteenth becoming an official state holiday and released statements after the Supreme Court rejected constitutional challenges to the Indian Child Welfare Act.



