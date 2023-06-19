Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan celebrated Minneapolis as the site of the Gymnastics Olympic Team Trials, celebrated Juneteenth becoming an official state holiday and released statements after the Supreme Court rejected constitutional challenges to the Indian Child Welfare Act.
On Jun. 13, Walz joined USA Gymnastics and Olympian Suni Lee to announce Minneapolis is set to host the 2024 USA Gymnastics Olympic Team Trials.
"Minnesota brings people together and leads by example - not to mention grows some of the best talent in sports like our very own Suni Lee," said Walz on Twitter.
According to usagym.org, beginning June 22, 2024, the Minneapolis Convention Center will be the site of the USA Gymnastics Championships, featuring rhythmic gymnastics, acrobatic gymnastics, trampoline and tumbling; the USAG National Congress and Trade Show; and the USA Gymnastics for All National Championships & Gymfest. The Olympic Trials start on Jun. 27-30 at Target Center in Minneapolis
Flanagan visited St. Croix State Park and Pine Technical and Community College in Pine County on Jun. 14 to highlight new investments in Minnesota’s infrastructure and outdoor recreation. She also attended an event recognizing Grand Casino Mille Lacs for supporting veteran employees and military families.
“Our budget makes big investments in every community across our state,” said Flanagan. “From honoring and supporting our service members and veterans to making our state parks more inclusive and accessible to modernizing our higher education facilities to build the workforce of the future, this work in Pine County and across Minnesota is how we build a state where everyone can thrive.”
Flanagan highlighted the recent renovations to the visitor center, part of $115 million in investments for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ Get Out MORE (Modernizing Outdoor Recreation Experiences) initiative. Get Out MORE will create more opportunities for all Minnesotans to enjoy a world-class outdoor recreation system by modernizing and updating the state’s outdoor recreation system including public water accesses, state park facilities, fish hatcheries, and accessibility on public lands. Throughout the month, the DNR is offering special programs to encourage Minnesotans to get outdoors.
On Jun. 15, Walz, legislators and community leaders celebrated Juneteenth becoming an official dtate holiday. Walz signed the legislation into law in February which commemorates Jun. 19 as the official end of slavery in the United States.
Also on Jun. 15, Flanagan met with global ambassadors in Washington, D.C. to continue to promote Minnesota’s bid to host the 2027 World Expo.
“Minnesota has a long history of investing in health and wellness, the theme of the 2027 World Expo, and I am thrilled by the opportunity to host this event,” said Flanagan. “This event and our continued investments aimed at making Minnesota the best place to raise a family make Minnesota an ideal candidate to promote the future of well-being and showcase to the world the historic progress we have made.”
In addition, on Jun. 15 Walz and Flanagan released the following statements after the United States Supreme Court rejected the constitutional challenges to the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA).
Statement from Flanagan: “The U.S. Supreme Court did what’s right for Native children and their families with its opinion today that upholds the Indian Child Welfare Act. In Minnesota, we’re committed to making decisions that are rooted in what’s best for children, which is why we passed legislation this year to keep ICWA policies in place regardless of what this opinion would be. Today’s opinion affirms that we were right. I’m grateful for all the people who have told their stories over the decades to get us to this place - a decision that recognizes our sovereignty and protects our right to raise our babies. Those stories matter. We will keep telling our stories and we must ensure that our Native children remain with their families.”
Statement from Walz: “In Minnesota, we remain committed to upholding justice and protecting Native children and families from destructive policies, but these values unfortunately do not span across the nation. I am relieved to know that the U.S. Supreme Court recognizes the importance of the Indian Child Welfare Act. Our work does not end here. We will continue to listen and work collaboratively with Native communities and Tribes that share our geography to make Minnesota the best state for all children and families.”
Jun. 15 also saw Walz congratulated Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie Gildea on her retirement: “I want to thank Chief Justice Gildea for her dedicated service to Minnesota. She has been a strong defender of the judicial branch. I have seen firsthand the balance and thoughtfulness she brings to her work each and every day – whether it’s improving and modernizing the judicial branch or serving on the Board of Pardons.”
The governor will announce the application process for the vacancy on the court in the coming weeks.
On Jun. 16, Walz directed all United States and Minnesota flags at state buildings to be flown at half-staff effective immediately until sunset on Jun. 21, to honor the life of St. Paul Fire Captain Christopher Parsons, who died on Jun. 15.
“Fire Captain Parsons was a dedicated firefighter who was respected by his family, friends and colleagues,” reads the proclamation issued by Walz. “With its deepest gratitude, the State of Minnesota recognizes Christopher Parsons for his dedicated service to, and sacrifice for, his fellow Minnesotans, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and community.”