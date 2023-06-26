In a post-legislative week, Governor Tim Walz was recognized by the White House for legislative accomplishments, the administration celebrated Juneteenth and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan volunteered with Second Harvest Heartland.
On Jun. 19, Walz and Flanagan celebrated Juneteenth, for the first time as an official state holiday, by attending community gatherings across the Twin Cities.
"Juneteenth marks our country’s second Independence Day and recognizes our country’s full history," said Walz. "Today – for the first time as an official state holiday in Minnesota – we celebrate freedom, honor Black Americans and their history, and recommit to civil rights for all."
Flanagan thanked those who made the Juneteenth federal holiday a reality.
"Celebrating Juneteenth as an official state holiday for the first time reminds us that true justice does not come in one action – it’s the ongoing work to deconstruct generations of systemic racism so that every Black Minnesotan can be afforded liberation that is long overdue," said Flanagan. "The history of Juneteenth is our shared history – it is the truth and we need to teach about it. Thank you to all those who led the way to make Juneteenth a state holiday in Minnesota."
On Jun. 20, Walz traveled to Mankato to highlight investments made this session in Minnesota’s $4.4 billion fishing and outdoor recreation industry. Walz fished on Madison Lake, where he caught 10 fish, and visited a state fish hatchery in Waterville.
“We’re making the case that we have a lot to offer here in Minnesota – including world-class fishing,” said Walz. “By repairing and improving our state’s aging fish hatcheries and outdoor infrastructure, we’re ensuring Minnesota’s multi-billion-dollar fishing industry remains strong for decades to come.”
Walz signed a $110 million investment in outdoor recreation into law, which provides funding to improve fishing access and update and modernize public water accesses, state park facilities, and fish hatcheries across the state. The infrastructure bill also includes $25 million to provide updates to aging fish hatcheries and fishing infrastructure across the state.
On Jun.21, Flanagan volunteered with Second Harvest Heartland and their partner organization, Good in the 'Hood, to restock food shelves at Sanctuary Covenant Church in North Minneapolis.
“I’m proud to live in a state where organizations like Good in the ‘Hood and Sanctuary Covenant Church in North Minneapolis bring us together to provide resources for Minnesotans impacted by food insecurity. Thank you to all the volunteers who show up to support Minnesotans,” said Flanagan.
On Jun. 22, Walz and Flanagan, Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic and House Speaker Melissa Hortman met with senior White House officials in Washington D.C. to celebrate Minnesota’s economic development and infrastructure investments and paid family and medical leave legislation.
“Thanks to the leadership and partnership of the Biden-Harris Administration, we are ushering in a golden age of infrastructure in Minnesota,” said Walz. “What we’re doing in Minnesota to lower costs and improve the lives of working families is creating a blueprint for the rest of the country to follow. I’m excited that the White House is highlighting the investments we made this session to leverage historic infrastructure funding, drive climate action, and create economic security for families. These investments will benefit Minnesotans in every corner of our state and bring us closer to our goal of making Minnesota the best place in the nation to raise a family.”
During the week, Walz and Flanagan announced appointments to the Board of Dentistry, Board of Executives for Long-Term Services and Supports, Board of Pharmacy, Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission, MNsure Board of Directors, Ombudsman Committee for Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities, and the State Advisory Council on Mental Health.