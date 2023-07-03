The Governor Tim Walz administration announced that the state will receive $652 million to expand broadband, highlights investments in infrastructure, announced that the application process is now open for the new position of director of the Office of Cannabis Management and made various appointments.
On Jun. 26, Walz announced that Minnesota will receive nearly $652 million from the federal government to build on the state’s efforts to expand broadband coverage and connect Minnesotans and businesses across the state with high-speed internet.
“In Minnesota, we’ve made historic investments to connect more homes, businesses and communities with the high-speed internet that today’s economy requires. The funding will help us make sure those efforts reach each end of every household across our state,” said Walz. “Minnesota has an ambitious goal to increase broadband access and a collection of providers ready to expand our high-speed network, and we’re grateful our federal partners are helping us pursue broadband for all.”
Also on Jun. 26, the Commission on Judicial Selection announced that it is recommending three candidates for consideration to fill a vacancy in Minnesota’s Sixth Judicial District. The vacancy occurred upon the untimely passing of the Honorable Sally L. Tarnowski. The seat will be chambered in Duluth, in St. Louis County.
On Jun. 27, Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan announced appointments to the Board of Animal Health, Board on Aging, Clean Water Council, Council for Minnesotans of African Heritage, Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission, Metropolitan Council, Minnesota Commission on National and Community Service, Minnesota Emerging Entrepreneur Board, Minnesota Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities, Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board and Rural Health Advisory Committee.
On Jun. 28, Walz and Flanagan announced $67 million in state grants for internet providers to expand broadband coverage to tens of thousands of Minnesotans, furthering the administration’s commitment to providing high-speed broadband for all Minnesotans.
“There is extraordinary momentum behind our work to connect more Minnesotans to broadband,” said Walz. “Broadband is an essential component of our state’s infrastructure and it’s a lifeline for Minnesota students, workers, small businesses, families and communities. We’re making big investments in the future of our economy and workforce, while ensuring Minnesotans stay connected to the people who matter most.”
Flanagan stressed how essential it was for businesses and homes to have an internet connection that is fast and reliable.
“Every Minnesotan deserves reliable and affordable high-speed internet,” said Flanagan. “It’s how we run our businesses, do our homework, and connect to our loved ones. I’m so proud of the incredible investments we’re making so that whether you live in Moorhead or St. Paul, Thief River Falls or Owatonna, every Minnesotan will have access to this basic necessity.”
On Jun. 29, Flanagan visited Moorhead to highlight investments in infrastructure and broadband. She first visited 702 Communications to celebrate recent state and federal funding to expand broadband access for more Minnesotans. In the afternoon, she toured the 11th street underpass project in downtown Moorhead, a project where final funding was provided in the transportation bill, and visited Weld Hall on the Minnesota State University Moorhead campus, one of the projects included in the infrastructure package.
“This session, we focused on making life safer, easier, and more affordable for Minnesotans. It was great to see these investments in action across the community of Moorhead and Clay County,” said Flanagan. “Whether it’s expanding access to high-speed internet, connecting communities through improvements to transportation and infrastructure, or investing in local public safety departments, communities in every corner of the state will see and feel these investments.”
Also on Jun. 29, the Commission on Judicial Selection announced two vacancies in Minnesota’s First Judicial District. The vacancies will occur upon the retirement of the Honorable Mark C. Vandelist and the Honorable Tim D. Wermager. These seats will be chambered in Shakopee in Scott County and Hastings in Dakota County.
On Jun. 30, Walz and Flanagan announced that the application process is now open for the new position of director of the Office of Cannabis Management. The director will be responsible for building the new state agency and will play a key leadership role in establishing and regulating the new adult-use cannabis market in Minnesota.
Also on Jun. 30, Walz and Flanagan announced appointments to the Board of Accountancy; Board of Architecture, Engineering, Land Surveying, Landscape Architecture, Geoscience, and Interior Design; Board of Cosmetologist Examiners; Board of Firefighter Training and Education; Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training; Board of the Minnesota State Academies; Board of Water and Soil Resources; Emergency Medical Services Regulatory Board; Gambling Control Board; Governor’s Interagency Coordinating Council on Early Childhood Development; Minnesota Assistive Technology Advisory Council; State Advisory Council on Mental Health; and State Capitol Preservation Commission.