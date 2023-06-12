Following the conclusion of the 93rd legislative session, Governor Tim Walz updated constituents on state exports, highlighted a $300 Million local public safety plan, highlighted Minnesota as a global leader in biomedical technology and promoted continued investment in the state, as well as speaking at the National Congress of American Indians.
On Jun. 5, Walz and the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) announced that exports of manufactured, agricultural, and mining goods from Minnesota were valued at $6.6 billion in the first quarter of 2023, outpacing national growth. This is Minnesota’s eighth consecutive quarter of export growth.
“Minnesota’s economy is making a global impact,” said Walz. “We will continue strengthening the trade partnerships that support our economy, create Minnesota jobs, and allow local communities to thrive. Minnesota’s workers and businesses should be proud of the results we’ve seen month after month.”
At 9% annually, Minnesota’s exports grew faster than those of the United States as a whole, which saw 7% annual growth. The state’s largest export markets remain Canada ($2.1 billion) and Mexico ($866 million). Minnesota showed widespread export growth across regions, driven by a 34% increase to Africa, a 28% increase to the Caribbean, Central and South America and a 15% increase to the European Union. The full first quarter report is available on DEED's website in the Export and Trade Statistics section.
Also on Jun. 5, at a national biomedical industry convention in Boston, Walz highlighted Minnesota as a global leader in biomedical technology and promoted continued investment in the state.
“When it comes to biomedical technology and innovation, Minnesota leads the way. This was an opportunity to promote our world-class biomedical industry alongside national and global leaders who recognize the cutting-edge work we’re doing,” said Walz. “I look forward to continue working with leaders in the biomedical industry to expand our partnerships, promote growth and investment, and ensure Minnesota is on the frontline of medical innovation.”
Walz visited with leaders in the biomedical industry, including Philips Healthcare, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, EcoLab, and Cytotheryx to discuss their investments in Minnesota and opportunities for continued partnership. He also met with members from Japan and Australia’s trade delegations.
Walz will lead a trade mission to Australia in November. The administration says that the event comes as Mayo Clinic announced a billion-dollar investment in Rochester. The Governor’s Office worked closely with Mayo to secure the expansion. The investment will create jobs, build on Minnesota’s reputation for world-class health care, attract businesses and investment in Rochester, and pave the way for Minnesota to lead in biomedical innovation.
On Jun. 7, Walz met with sheriffs and law enforcement officials from across the state at a conference hosted by the Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association. During the meeting, Walz highlighted his plan, which was recently passed by the legislature and signed into law, to give $300 million in public safety aid to public safety departments across the state.
“Sheriffs and law enforcement officials are integral to the safety and well-being of every community. They know their communities best and deserve full support from the state,” said Walz. “After advocating for this funding for years, I’m excited we are investing $300 million in public safety departments across the state. Whether it’s Brainerd, Duluth, or the Twin Cities, this funding will directly help local public safety officials with recruiting, training, equipment and officer wellness.”
The local public safety aid can be used for, but is not limited to training programs, community engagement, personnel or equipment costs, officer wellness, mental health crisis response, and victim services. The aid will be distributed by the Minnesota Department of Revenue through a formula based on city, county, and tribe population size.
On Jun. 8, Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan delivered the keynote address at an economic conference in Washington, D.C., highlighting the transformational work accomplished in Minnesota during this legislative session.
"Yesterday, I joined experts and policymakers from across the country to discuss how Minnesota is setting a new standard for implementing progressive economic policies," said Flanagan. "In Minnesota, we’re making child care more affordable. We’re investing in the organizations that anchor our communities and establishing paid family and medical leave. We're showing the country it's worth it to lead with our values to build an economy that works for all of us."
Also on Jun. 8, Walz and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra hosted a roundtable discussion in North Minneapolis on how the Inflation Reduction Act is lowering prescription drug costs for Minnesotans.
Included in the discussion were Flanagan; House Speaker Melissa Hortman; Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic; Representative Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn; Senator Jen McEwen; and Hannah Stein, a patient.
On Jun. 9, the Walz administration announced appointments to the Board on Aging, Council on Asian Pacific Minnesotans, Minnesota Council on Latino Affairs, and State Arts Board.