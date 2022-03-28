Gov. Tim Walz spent last week lauding the highest job gains in the state since the late 1990s, and continued barnstorming the state promoting the Walz-Flanagan Budget to Move Minnesota Forward.
On Mar. 24, Walz announced that Minnesota had reached its lowest unemployment rate since 1999, at 2.7%. The state gained 5,200 jobs in February, an increase from the 4,800 added in January. Over the last year, Minnesota gained over 60,000 total jobs.
“Minnesota is back to work,” said Walz. “I am proud to see that our state’s economy is strong and growing due to the hard work of Minnesota workers and smart economic policy. Our record low unemployment numbers are further proof that our economy is continuing to grow. I am grateful to our Department of Employment and Economic Development for their work to support businesses and workers, so we could get to this point.”
Walz’s revised state budget proposes distributing checks of up to $1,000 directly to Minnesotans. Single tax filers would receive a payment of $500 while a married couple would receive a payment of $1,000. More than 2.7 million Minnesota households would receive a Walz Check under his proposal.
On Mar. 22, Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan made a stop in New Ulm on their statewide public safety tour to discuss their public safety budget – including $300 million for cities, counties and tribes across the state. Under the proposed budget, the average city in Minnesota would receive about $240,000 to invest in public safety.
Also on Mar. 22, Walz announced the appointments of Leah duCharme and Heidi Schultz as District Court Judges in Minnesota’s Seventh Judicial District. The seats will be chambered in Moorhead in Clay County and in St. Cloud in Stearns County.
On Mar. 23, Walz joined community and business leaders at a small business in St. Paul to discuss the administration’s paid family and medical leave proposal for all Minnesota workers. The proposed program, a facet of the overall proposed budget, would prospectively support workers and businesses and according to Walz, ensure more equitable economic opportunities for Minnesota children and families.
Also on Mar. 23, Walz ordered all U.S. and Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff at all state buildings until sunset on Mar. 27, in honor and remembrance of Madeleine Korbel Albright, who served as the 64th U.S. Secretary of State in the Clinton administration from 1997-2001. Additionally, Walz ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff on Mar. 25, in honor and remembrance of Officer Lee Michael Hackbarth. Officer Hackbarth died on December 10, 2021, due to an illness obtained during line of duty service. Hackbarth dedicated 20 years of service to the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Red Wing as a Corrections Officer. Hackbarth is survived by his wife, Edith.
In addition, last week, Walz announced two appointments to several boards and committees including the board of Water and Soil Resources, Kurt Beckstrom of Milaca and Rich Sve of Two Harbors. Appointed to the LCCMR Trust Fund Citizen Selection Committee were Kathleen Doran-Norton of Northfield and Eric Johnson of International Falls.
The appointees for the Merit System Council were Ann Eilbracht Thompson of Minneapolis, Stephen Fiebiger of Burnsville and Nancy Walker of Marshall. For the Minnesota Foundation for Student Organizations Board of Directors, Michaela Clubb of Minneapolis was appointed. The Statewide Independent Living Council appointments were Paulo Matheus Carvalho Chaves de Castro of Minneapolis and Mohamed Mourssi-Alfash of Woodbury.
During the week, Walz signed three bills into law, and included HF 3035 pertaining to the Southwest Light Rail Transit Project, SF 2876 pertaining to reinstatement and extension of COVID-19 program which reinstates and extends waivers and flexibilities for Minnesota Department of Human Services and Minnesota Department of Health programs to support the safe delivery of services during the COVID-19 pandemic. It also provides temporary funding for an emergency staffing pool to help congregate care residential facilities, long-term care facilities, and other human services programs address workforce shortages due to the pandemic.
Finally, Walz signed into law HF 2875, which pertains to the Prairie Island Net Zero Project and extends a deadline and makes clarifications to the project appropriations language to allow the Prairie Island Indian Community (PIIC) to be able to complete the Net Zero project.
According to the project RFP, The Prairie Island Indian Community is a federally recognized Indian Nation located in southeastern Minnesota along the banks of the Mississippi River, approximately 30 miles from the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul.
There are more than 1,050 tribal members living on and off the Prairie Island Indian Reservation. For decades, PIIC has been unfairly burdened with the negative impacts of energy production.