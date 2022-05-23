Gov. Tim Walz spent the majority of the last week of the regular Minnesota legislative session signing bills and announced a completed framework to define end of the session budget negotiations.
On May 16, the Commission on Judicial Selection announced that it is recommending three candidates for consideration to fill a vacancy in Minnesota’s Fourth Judicial District. The vacancy occurred upon the retirement of the Honorable Regina M. Chu. The seat will be chambered in Minneapolis in Hennepin County.
On May 18, Walz visited Benson to survey storm damage and meet with the local officials that have been managing the response, including business owners from across the region and Benson Mayor Terri Collins, police chief Ian Hodge and fire chief Jeff Reuss.
In response, Walz issued Executive Order 22-12, authorizing temporary regulatory relief for motor carriers and drivers supporting the transportation of livestock and livestock feed following widespread storm damage across the state.
Also on May 18, Walz, House Speaker Melissa Hortman, and Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller announced a completed framework to define end of session budget negotiations. The framework builds on this week's previous bipartisan agreement for $4 billion in investments to move Minnesota forward and $4 billion to lower costs and provide tax relief.
During the week, Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan reacted to Minnesota reaching its lowest unemployment rate in recorded state history, since data collection began in 1976. Minnesota’s unemployment rate fell to 2.2% in April 2022. Additionally, Minnesota gained 11,900 jobs last month, up 0.4% following the addition of 13,200 jobs in March 2022. This continues the state’s job-growth streak for the seventh month.
Throughout the week Walz signed eight bipartisan bills into law, including a bill that will prevent predatory accident settlements:
- HF3216 adds one town board member to an advisory committee for the Local Road Improvement Program.
- HF3296 modifies requirements for brands added to motor vehicle titles and disclosure of vehicle branding and damage.
- HF3989 adds physician assistants to many of the statutes that provide licensed health care providers with the rights, duties, protections and authority to perform certain acts.
- HF2945 permits law enforcement agencies to release criminal history data.
- HF3834 clarifies the statutory authority for the Bloomington Housing and Redevelopment Authority.
- HF3682 modernizes the requirements for the publication of notices by local governments in a qualified newspaper.
- HF3768 overhauls Minnesota’s statutes governing the purchase by private companies of the rights to future payments under “structured settlements” for a lump sum. This bill adds significant consumer protections.
- HF3845 establishes a new and independent Office of the Foster Youth ombudsperson.
- On May 19, Walz signed an executive order activating the Minnesota National Guard to support flood operations in Northeastern Minnesota. Starting on April 22, 2022, heavy spring rains fell on frozen lakes and terrain throughout the Rainy River Basin in northern Minnesota. Successive rounds of precipitation, combined with rapid snowmelt during the following weeks, have caused significant lake, river and overland flooding throughout the region. More rain is forecast for the coming days, which will likely push many lake and river levels beyond their historic highs of 2014 and 1950.
Also on May 19, Walz and Flanagan hosted a roundtable discussion with Minnesotans impacted by the nationwide infant formula shortage.
During the week, Walz ordered all U.S. and Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff at all state buildings from sunrise until sunset on May 20, in honor and remembrance of firefighter Ryan Leif Erickson. Erickson died on May 12, while serving in the line of duty with the Blomkest Fire Department.
In addition to signing Minnesota’s "Free the Growler" bill and a bill increasing access to reenlistment bonuses to Minnesota National Guard service members with more than 12 years of service, Walz signed 21 additional bipartisan bills near the session’s end, including a bill enhancing student data privacy and a bill appropriating more than $159 million from the outdoor heritage fund as recommended by the Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council to protect Minnesota’s natural resources.