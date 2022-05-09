It was another busy week for Gov. Tim Walz last week as he celebrated direct payments to frontline workers, purchased his fishing license, proclaimed small business week and announced investments for urban parks and equitable outdoor access.
On May 2, Walz joined frontline workers and small business owners to sign a bill providing direct payments to frontline workers and replenishing the unemployment trust fund. The bill was signed into law on Apr. 29 by Walz. Eligibility requirements for the payments can be found at frontlinepay.mn.gov.
On May 3, in anticipation of the 2022 Governor’s Fishing Opener event, Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan purchased their fishing licenses and walleye stamps at the Department of Natural Resources. Flanagan will also take part in the Take a Mom Fishing Weekend.
On the heels of securing a bipartisan agreement and signing a bill to provide relief to small business owners across the state, Walz proclaimed Small Business Week in the state of Minnesota and celebrated by visiting small businesses, including Afro Deli in St. Paul.
Also on May 3, Walz signed a bill into law to help ensure that firefighters in the state continue to have access to much-needed resources to protect their physical and mental health.
Following the leak of a draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, Walz joined 16 governors to call on the United States Senate to make legal protections in Roe v. Wade into law.
On May 4, Walz and Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm received their second COVID-19 vaccine booster shots at St. Paul Corner Drug, a full-service independent pharmacy in St. Paul.
Walz and Flanagan announced the appointment of Maria Mitchell as District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Second Judicial District. Mitchell will be replacing the Honorable Robert A. Awsumb and will be chambered in St. Paul in Ramsey County. Mitchell is an assistant county attorney in Ramsey County, where she serves as the director of the youth justice and wellness division, which handles juvenile delinquency, truancy and educational neglect matters. She previously served as an assistant public defender in Hennepin County in the Adult Criminal Division and as a law clerk to the Honorable Tanya M. Bransford in the Fourth Judicial District.
On May 5, Flanagan spoke at a Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Week event in Minneapolis. Flanagan discussed the importance of protecting the safety of Indigenous people and spreading awareness of these issues.
On May 6, Walz and Flanagan visited the University of Minnesota to announce that the 2026 USA Special Olympics Games would be held in Minnesota.
Walz authorized Minnesota Army National Guard helicopter support for North Dakota’s flood response. The authorization follows a request from North Dakota officials through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC). The assistance is authorized via Emergency Executive Order 22-10.
Additionally on May 6, Walz and Flanagan joined U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland at Midway Peace Park in St. Paul and announced investments to create new urban parks in Minnesota and across the country.
The Commission on Judicial Selection announced on May 6, that it is recommending three candidates to Walz for consideration to fill a vacancy in Minnesota’s Seventh Judicial District. The vacancy occurred upon the retirement of the Honorable Jay D. Carlson. The seat will be chambered in Moorhead in Clay County.
The candidates include: Michael Leeser, an assistant county attorney in Clay County. Leeser is an assistant county attorney in Clay County, where he prosecutes adult criminal and juvenile cases. He is a member of the Clay County Drug Court and Clay County Veterans Court teams. Leeser was previously an attorney with Lies, Bullis & Hatting and an assistant city attorney for the City of Wahpeton.
Mara Rausch, managing attorney of the Seventh Judicial District Public Defender's Office in Moorhead. In her role, she supervises attorneys and staff in Becker and Clay counties, and she represents clients in adult criminal proceedings. Rausch previously spent time in private practice, where she represented clients in criminal matters and parents and children in child protection (CHIPS) matters.
Greta Smolnisky, a district court referee in the Seventh Judicial District, where she handles the family court calendar. She was previously an assistant public defender in the Seventh and Eighth Judicial Districts and an attorney with Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid.
Lastly, Flanagan visited Ziegler over the weekend to meet with members of the Operating Engineers Career Pathway Program and celebrate the program's success. The program is one Minnesota's state-funded pathway programs aimed to prepare young Minnesotans for successful careers.