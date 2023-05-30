Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan celebrated nearing the end of the Minnesota Legislative Session, the expansion of the Lockheed Martin subsidiary in St Paul and commented on the state’s new direct admissions program for students.
On May 22, Walz released the following statement celebrating the historic 2023 Minnesota Legislative Session.
“The work we’ve done over the last five months will make a generational impact on our state – it will lower costs, improve lives and cut child poverty. In January I outlined a vision to make Minnesota the best state in the nation for kids to grow up in. The DFL-led legislature delivered on that promise. We’re going to put resources behind the educators that teach our children. We’re going to rebuild our roads. And we’re going to give money directly back to Minnesotans who need it most, whether through direct checks or the child tax credit. I will be incredibly proud to sign this budget into law.”
On May 23, Walz announced ForwardEdge ASIC, a subsidiary of the internationally renowned American aerospace company Lockheed Martin, plans to create at least 100 jobs in Saint Paul and invest $60 million in the community.
"Lockheed Martin considered multiple U.S. sites for this project, but ultimately chose to expand in Saint Paul," said Walz. "The company's decision is a testament to Minnesota’s world-class talent and access to business support and infrastructure. This expansion will tap into Minnesota’s skilled workforce and diversify and strengthen our economy. This investment is good news for Minnesota."
Also on May 23, Walz announced that the state’s Direct Admissions program that removes financial barriers has expanded higher education opportunities for over 23,600 high school seniors across Minnesota this year.
“High schools across Minnesota are filled with bright, young minds that represent the future of our state, but not all of these students are equipped with the resources and support they need to pursue higher education,” said Flanagan. “We can’t let students miss out on higher education opportunities because they can’t afford an application or don’t know if they would qualify. I am grateful our Direct Admissions program is removing these barriers and expanding opportunities for more students.”
On May 24, Walz signed the One Minnesota Budget into law alongside Flanagan, Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic, House Speaker Melissa Hortman and DFL legislators on the front steps of the State Capitol. The One Minnesota Budget provides the largest tax cut in state history, lowers costs and delivers direct payments to Minnesotans, cuts child poverty, increases funding for public education, and invests in Minnesota’s workforce and economic expansion.
On May 25, Walz signed a bill providing paid family and medical leave for Minnesotans into law.
“Paid family and medical leave is about investing in the people that made our state and economy strong in the first place,” said Walz. “By signing paid family and medical leave into law, we’re ensuring Minnesotans no longer have to make the choice between a paycheck and taking time off to care for a new baby or a sick family member. For the sustainability and health of our workforce and the future of our economy, I’m proud to sign this into law.”
“Whether it’s a new baby in the family, sick kiddo, mental health struggle, or life-altering diagnosis, everyone deserves paid time away from work to heal, grow, and live,” said Flanagan. “Today, Minnesota is leading with our values of caring for one other by getting paid family and medical leave across the finish line. This victory for our workers, our families, and our economy has been a long time coming, and I am so grateful to the folks who didn’t give up the fight.”
Also on May 25, Walz announced the appointment of Matt Varilek to serve as Commissioner of Employment and Economic Development. Varilek will replace Kevin McKinnon, who has been serving as temporary commissioner since March.
“From strengthening the economy and communities of Greater Minnesota to advocating for small businesses on the federal level, Varilek brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his new role driving our state’s economy forward,” said Walz. “I look forward to working with him to grow Minnesota’s strong, vibrant, and diverse economy and support our workers and businesses.”
“Varilek is a steady, thoughtful leader who brings tremendous experience driving economic development and prosperity in diverse communities across the state,” said Flanagan. “Having partnered with him to advance family economic security and child care in the past, I am confident in Matt’s ability to work within and across communities – from Greater Minnesota and the Twin Cities to our tribal nations – to build a more equitable and inclusive economy that works for all Minnesotans.”
Also on May 25, Walz issued Executive Order 23-07, commissioning a study and convening a working group of drivers, riders, rideshare companies, members of the disability community, and labor to issue recommendations for rideshare legislation next year. The Governor also issued a veto of the rideshare legislation in its current form.
On May 26, Walz ordered all United States and Minnesota flags to fly at half-staff at all state buildings in the State of Minnesota, from sunrise until noon on Monday, May 29, 2023, in honor of those who have died while serving in the United States military.
“Memorial Day serves as a day of remembrance for people to gather for one purpose: to remember our fallen, pay homage to their sacrifice and courage, and recognize the selflessness of military service,” reads the proclamation issued by Walz. “We honor those today who made the ultimate sacrifice for this great nation.”
Also on May 26, Walz announced that through Executive Order 23-08, he will continue the Governor’s Council on the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday. The Governor’s Council on the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday coordinates and executes observances of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Junior's birthday at the state level in Minnesota and ensures that Dr. King’s memory and his mission are kept alive.
“People across Minnesota and the country are forever indebted to Dr. King for his tenacity, dedication, and sacrifice,” said Walz. “I am proud to continue supporting this council whose mission is to commemorate the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. by creating opportunities for people in Minnesota to honor and remember Dr. King’s memory.”
Also on May 26, Walz signed nine additional bills into law as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.
In addition, on May 26, Walz and Flanagan announced appointments to the Board of Podiatric Medicine, Clean Water Council and State Competency Attainment Board.