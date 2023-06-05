It was an eventful and historic week at the capitol with Gov. Tim Walz signing a $2.6 billion infrastructure bill, celebrated historic legislative investments that the administration says will help advance Minnesota’s climate action plan and signed a bill legalizing adult-use cannabis.
On May 30, Walz signed a bill legalizing adult-use cannabis and providing for the expungement or resentencing of cannabis convictions. Walz and Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan were joined by former Governor Jesse Ventura, legislators and advocates to celebrate the official bill signing.
“We’ve known for too long that prohibiting the use of cannabis hasn’t worked. By legalizing adult-use cannabis, we’re expanding our economy, creating jobs, and regulating the industry to keep Minnesotans safe,” said Walz. “Legalizing adult-use cannabis and expunging or resentencing cannabis convictions will strengthen communities. This is the right move for Minnesota.”
Chapter 63, House File 100 legalizes adult-use cannabis and establishes a new Office of Cannabis Management to regulate the new industry. The law also directs for the expungement or resentencing of cannabis related convictions. The bill includes a 10% tax on recreational cannabis.
Cannabis use and possession of certain amounts will be decriminalized beginning Aug. 1 along with the establishment of the Cannabis Expungement Board and provisions related to the automatic expungement of lower-level cannabis offenses. The bill allows sales for legal adult-use cannabis in Minnesota to begin in the first quarter of 2025 and also includes grants for cannabis growers; substance use treatment, recovery, and prevention; and communities that have disproportionately suffered the effects of cannabis prohibition.
On May 31, Walz and Flanagan joined state leaders and lawmakers to celebrate historic legislative investments that will help advance Minnesota’s climate action plan.
“From clean energy jobs and electric vehicles to natural resource restoration and grants that prepare communities for severe weather, Minnesota is investing in innovative strategies that combat the effects of climate change,” said Walz. “With these historic investments, we are positioning our state as a national leader in climate solutions, ensuring Minnesota remains a great place to live, work, and raise a family for generations to come.”
The Minnesota Legislature approved more than 40 climate initiatives in energy, environment, agriculture, health, transportation and construction. Each proposal supports the implementation of Minnesota’s Climate Action Framework, a comprehensive plan rolled out in September 2022 to ensure a healthy, equitable and resilient future for Minnesota. Laws passed during the 2023 legislative session support initiatives to reduce carbon emissions and prepare Minnesota communities for the impacts of climate change for decades to come.
Top climate initiatives passed in 2023 include a goal of 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040, growing clean-economy apprenticeships, expanding solar for schools, increasing access to electrical vehicle charging infrastructure, enhancing pollinator habitats, strengthening Minnesota homes, pre-weatherizing homes and training workers, improving water quality, preparing communities for climate change, improving public health resilience, cutting greenhouse gas emissions from buildings, modernizing regional parks and trails, enhancing state, community, and private forests, investing in tribal partnerships, restoring streams and modernizing water-related infrastructure, enhancing grasslands and restoring wetlands, building soil health, investing in biofuels infrastructure, State funding to compete for federal investments and creating a new public corporation that will stimulate the development of clean energy and greenhouse gas reduction projects called the Minnesota Climate Innovation Finance Authority.
Also on May 31, Walz and the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development announced that the state will award nearly $5 million in loans for 22 small businesses across Minnesota.
“Small businesses are at the heart of our communities, our workforce, and our state’s economy. By investing in small businesses, we’re investing in one of our state’s greatest assets,” said Walz. “This funding will bolster small businesses and help Minnesota’s economy continue to grow and thrive.”
On Jun. 1, Walz signed a $2.6 billion infrastructure bill, the largest in state history, into law alongside Flanagan, legislators, labor leaders and advocates.
“This infrastructure bill is about making life safer and easier for Minnesotans and delivering on the most basic things that the government should provide – reliable roads, clean drinking water, and sound infrastructure to support safe, healthy communities,” said Walz. “With this investment, we’re going to rebuild our roads and bridges, repair fire stations and water treatment plants, and upgrade our veterans homes, fish hatcheries, and flood mitigation systems – all while creating good-paying jobs for Minnesotans. This is how we put a down payment on the future of our state.”
Also on Jun. 1, the Commission on Judicial Selection announced a vacancy occurring on the Minnesota Workers’ Compensation Court of Appeals. This vacancy will occur upon the retirement of the Honorable David A. Stofferahn.