INFRASTRUCTURE

Gov. Tim Walz signed a $2.6 billion infrastructure bill on Jun. 1, the largest in state history.

 

It was an eventful and historic week at the capitol with Gov. Tim Walz signing a $2.6 billion infrastructure bill, celebrated historic legislative investments that the administration says will help advance Minnesota’s climate action plan and signed a bill legalizing adult-use cannabis.



