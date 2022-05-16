As the Minnesota legislative session nears an end, Gov. Tim Walz announced the passage of a few bills, including one that will provide $300 million to advance Minnesota’s response to the opioid crisis and a comprehensive veterans bill. During a visit to a metro area school, Walz also highlighted the need for increased student mental health resources.
On May 9, Walz signed two bills into law, which clarified prohibited contract terms regarding choice of venue and expanded use of the Minnesota Breeder’s Fund to support retired racehorses. HF3254 prohibits manufacturers, wholesalers, assemblers and importers from circumventing compliance with Minnesota Statutes section 325E.37 by including in a sales representative agreement a choice-of-venue term that sets the venue in another state.
The other words, HF3545 authorizes certain fee deposits in the breeder’s fund to be used to support the adoption, retirement and repurposing of racehorses. The fees are currently derived from advance deposit wagering activity. There is currently a surplus in the fund. The bill would not increase any fees or expand the types of wagering allowed and would expand the allowed uses of the fund to cover support for retired racehorses.
On May 10, Walz signed a comprehensive veterans bill that will move the state toward ending and preventing veteran homelessness, provide service bonuses to veterans and Gold Star families and fund veterans homes and veterans cemeteries. The bill also includes funding for enlistment incentives for Service Members in the Minnesota National Guard.
Walz commented on the legislation, “This bill makes good on our duty to protect and support our veterans during and after their service — and it demonstrates that we can come together in a bipartisan way to honor the sacrifices of our veterans and their families. As a 24-year veteran of the National Guard, this is a bill that’s close to my heart. I know that this is going to have a real impact for our veterans and I’m proud to sign it into law.”
Also on May 10, Walz reacted to news that in April, the state’s revenues exceeded the forecast by $1.1 billion. The Walz administration said that net general fund revenues totaled $4.667 billion in April, $1.115 billion, or 31.4%, more than forecast. Net receipts from individual, sales and corporate taxes for the month exceeded the forecast, while net other tax revenues were lower than expected. Year-to-date receipts are now 7.6% more than forecast.
On May 11, Walz signed a bill providing $300 million to advance the state's response to the opioid crisis. Paid for by the pharmaceutical companies who manufactured the opiods, the historic agreement of nearly $300 million will help to prevent addiction and provide effective treatment for all Minnesotans who need it. In February, Attorney General Keith Ellison announced a multi-state $26 billion agreement with major opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson, and the three major pharmaceutical distributors: Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen. Minnesota’s share of this agreement was $300 million over the next 18 years. Each state’s share takes into consideration the impact of the crisis on the state from the number of overdose deaths, the number of residents with substance use disorder and the number of opioids prescribed as well as the population of the state. 75% of the funds will go to local governments and 25% will go to the state.
Also on May 11, Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan also visited Edison High School in Minneapolis to meet with students, educators and mental health providers and highlight the need for increased student mental health resources.
On May 12, in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden, Governor Walz directed all flags at state and federal buildings in Minnesota to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday, May 16, to remember, mourn, and honor the one million American lives who have been lost to COVID-19.
Walz also signed the bill, House File 4406 into law as passed by the Minnesota Legislature. The Annual Revisor's Bill, compiled by the Revisor’s Office, removes redundant and unnecessary clauses in statutory language and corrects grammatical issues.
Also last week, Walz issued an executive order to provide immediate relief to farmers impacted by the floods. Following some of the worst flooding the state has seen in over a decade.
Over the weekend, Walz and Flanagan celebrated the Governor’s Fishing Opener on Lake Winnibigoshish, where Walz hooked a 21-inch walleye. The weekend included visits to highlight the local outdoor and hospitality industries, a community celebration, a launch Ceremony and a walleye shore lunch.
Lake Winnibigoshish is located in the Chippewa National Forest and boasts 67,000 acres, making it the fourth largest lake in Minnesota.