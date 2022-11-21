Gov. Tim Walz had an active week announcing new COVID-19 free at-home rapid tests, announced cabinet vacancies and re-appointments for his second term and celebrated new job numbers that show Minnesota created nearly 17,400 new jobs in October.
On Nov. 15, Walz and Lt. Gov Peggy Flanagan announced that four additional free at-home rapid tests are available to all Minnesota households in advance of the Thanksgiving holiday through the state’s online ordering program.
“We’re doing our part to remove any barriers for Minnesotans to test for COVID before gathering this Thanksgiving,” said Flanagan. “These additional tests are free, easy to order and will be delivered to your doorstep. Testing for COVID is one simple way to stay healthy around the holidays.”
Minnesotans can also place orders through the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 Public Hotline at 1-833-431-2053 Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Language assistance is available. Costs for over-the-counter, at-home COVID-19 tests are now required to be covered by health plans offered by Medicare, insurance companies, employers and groups as a result of actions taken by the Biden Administration. In some circumstances, Minnesotans can receive free tests by showing their insurance card at a store. People should check with their health plan prior to purchasing at-home tests to ensure they are following the necessary steps to have costs covered.
Also on Nov. 15, the Walz administration announced the application process for the Metropolitan Council’s 16 district seats, as well as positions on the Metropolitan Council Nominating Committee. The Metropolitan Council is a state-funded regional planning agency that serves the Twin Cities' seven-county metropolitan area. The council's mission is to work with local communities to guide growth and develop a comprehensive regional planning framework that focuses on transportation, wastewater, housing, parks, and aviation systems.
On Nov. 15, Walz announced cabinet vacancies and reappointments for his second term. The governor and lieutenant governor thanked the entire Walz-Flanagan cabinet for their dedication and contribution to the lives of Minnesotans over the past four years.
“I’m grateful to our entire cabinet for their years of service to Minnesota,” said Walz. “Together, we made historic investments in education, achieved the lowest unemployment rate of any state in history and protected the health and safety of Minnesotans. I look forward to building the team that will help us kick off our second term.”
Individuals wishing to apply for positions in the governor and lieutenant governor’s cabinet can contact gov.appointments@state.mn.us to request an application. Application materials are due by 4 pm on Nov. 30 and should be addressed to Walz. Applicants may contact gov.appointments@state.mn.us or (651) 201-3400 with questions about the application process or to request reasonable accommodations.
On Nov. 16, Governor Walz celebrated new job numbers that show Minnesota created nearly 17,400 new jobs in October, outpacing the nation by half a percentage point. Minnesota’s October jobs report marks 13 straight months of job growth in Minnesota.
“With historically low unemployment and job growth that is outpacing the nation, Minnesota’s economy is strong,” said Walz. “By supporting our small businesses and investing in our people, Minnesota will continue to lead the nation in economic expansion.”
Also on Nov. 16, the Commission on Judicial Selection announced a vacancy on the Workers’ Compensation Court of Appeals. This vacancy occurs at the end of Chief Judge Patricia J. Milun’s term in January 2023.
On Nov. 17, the Walz administration announced the appointment of Jeremy Drucker to serve as the administration’s Addiction and Recovery Director, a new position reporting directly to the governor that will break down silos and leverage systems in state government to address addiction and recovery in Minnesota.
“Drucker understands the complexities of addiction and the importance of working across state government and listening to Minnesotans – with our office’s focus on Native communities and communities of color who continue to be disproportionately impacted by this crisis and horrible disease,” said Flanagan. “We are grateful that Jeremy will be returning to public service to create better outcomes for Minnesotans living with addiction.”
Also on Nov. 17, the Commission on Judicial Selection announced that it is recommending three candidates for consideration to fill a vacancy in Minnesota’s Fourth Judicial District. The vacancy will occur upon the retirement of the Honorable David L. Piper. The seat will be chambered in Minneapolis, in Hennepin County. The candidates include Sarah Hudleston, who is an assistant United States attorney in the Violent and Major Crimes section of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota, Kristen Marttila, who is a partner at Lockridge Grindal Nauen PLLP, where her practice focuses on prosecuting complex antitrust and other consumer-oriented class actions and Sydnee Woods, who is general counsel for the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.