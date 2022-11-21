GOV WITH DOG

Gov. Tim Walz with a dog at a recent DFL political rally in Fergus Falls.

 James Allen Daily Journal

Gov. Tim Walz had an active week announcing new COVID-19 free at-home rapid tests, announced cabinet vacancies and re-appointments for his second term and celebrated new job numbers that show Minnesota created nearly 17,400 new jobs in October.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?