FOOD

Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan volunteered at Second Harvest Heartland in Brooklyn Park prior to Thanksgiving.

 Submitted

Gov. Walz visited a food bank prior to Thanksgiving holiday, announced that Minnesota’s exports have reached an all-time high and unveiled the new statue of Nellie Stone Johnson at the Capitol.



