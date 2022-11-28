Gov. Walz visited a food bank prior to Thanksgiving holiday, announced that Minnesota’s exports have reached an all-time high and unveiled the new statue of Nellie Stone Johnson at the Capitol.
On Nov. 21, Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan volunteered at Second Harvest Heartland and highlighted their work to combat hunger ahead of the holiday season.
According to their website, Second Harvest Heartland in Brooklyn Park is a food bank that receives extremely large quantities of donated food, and purchases food directly. The organization sorts and repacks donated food into smaller-sized portions, stores it in their warehouse, refrigerator and freezer space, then distributes it as needed to thousands of hunger relief partner programs in the region.
Also on Nov. 21, Walz and Flanagan helped unveil the new statue of Nellie Stone Johnson in the Capitol. Governor Walz also proclaimed Monday, November 21 as Nellie Stone Johnson Day in Minnesota, honoring the labor and civil rights activist.
Also on Nov. 21, Walz announced appointments to the Young Women’s Cabinet. During the past seven years, the Governor’s Office and the Women’s Foundation of Minnesota have partnered to achieve equity in opportunities and improve the lives of young Black and Indigenous women, women of color, and gender-expansive people.
“Over the years, the Young Women’s Cabinet has done incredible work to engage communities across our state, and as co-chair of the initiative, I am excited to expand our impact,” said Flanagan. “Young women’s and gender-expansive people’s experiences are invaluable, and the stories and ideas they share are powerful tools for action. We are so grateful to these appointees for sharing their talent and leadership to continue to move our state forward.”
On Nov. 22, Walz announced that exports of agricultural, manufactured, and mining goods from Minnesota surged to an all-time high of $7.3 billion in the third quarter of 2022.
“Our workers, manufacturers, and farmers continue to produce high-demand goods and drive Minnesota’s economy forward on the global stage,” said Governor Walz. “Minnesota’s record-setting exports reflect what we already know: Minnesota is filled with world-class growers, problem-solvers, and innovators who are rising to meet global demand. We will continue to invest directly in communities and businesses across the state to build on this historic economic growth.”
In a release, the administration states that Exports of many of the state’s top products grew strongly – with mineral fuel, oil (up 188 percent), electrical equipment (up 32 percent), cereals (up 315 percent) and vehicles (up 44 percent) fueling much of the growth.
“We are thrilled to see Minnesota businesses resuming their global expansion and outreach efforts,” said Gabrielle Gerbaud, Executive Director of the Minnesota Trade Office. “Minnesota is again hosting booths at selected major international trade shows. Just last week, we were at the Medica trade show in Düsseldorf, Germany. We invite Minnesota companies to contact us to learn more about Medica, as well as other export development opportunities.”
The Minnesota Trade Office supports small- and medium-sized Minnesota businesses through technical assistance, export education and training programs, trade promotion activities, services by offices in strategic overseas locations, and export expansion grants. State STEP grants (50 percent matching up to $7,500) support a range of export development activities, including participation in virtual and in-person trade shows and missions. The MTO also serves as Minnesota’s Office of Protocol, ensuring that the state’s interactions with foreign delegations and dignitaries are conducted with appropriate diplomatic etiquette and cultural practices.
On Nov. 22, Walz presented Minnesota’s Thanksgiving turkey at the Capitol. He was joined by Department of Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen, Minnesota Turkey Growers Association President Jes Westbrock, Minnesota Turkey Research and Promotion Council Vice President Butch Brey, and Hunger Solutions Minnesota Executive Director Colleen Moriarty.
“Minnesota produces more turkey than any other state, and that is thanks to the hard work and passion of our growers every day of the year,” said Walz. “Minnesota’s agriculture industry is a crucial part of our state’s thriving economy and culture. I am grateful for all of Minnesota’s farmers and growers who work to ensure we can enjoy our favorite foods this holiday season.”
Also on Tuesday, Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan announced appointments to the following boards and commissions:
Boards of nursing, board, optometry, Council on Asian-Pacific Minnesotans, Governor’s Task Force on Broadband, Minnesota Board on Aging, Minnesota Commission of the Deaf, eafBlind, and Hard of Hearing, Minnesota Environmental Quality Board, Minnesota Forest Resources Council, Minnesota Foundation for Student Organizations Board of Directors, Minnesota State Arts Board, State Rehabilitation Council, Statewide Independent Living Council, Technology Advisory Council, The Ombudsman Committee for Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities, Food Safety and Defense Task Force, Occupational Safety and Health Review Board.
On Nov. 23, Walz announced the appointment of Jeremy Clinefelter as District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District. Clinefelter will replace the Honorable Matthew J. Opat and will be chambered in Preston in Fillmore County.