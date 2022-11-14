Gov. Tim Walz had a productive week, despite the election. Walz honored a fallen assistant fire chief, announced a new grant program to support Minnesotans purchasing their first farm and recognized Veterans Day by attending the annual State of Minnesota’s Veterans Day Celebration.
On Nov. 8, Walz ordered all Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff at all state buildings from sunrise until sunset on Nov. 9, in honor and remembrance of assistant fire chief James “Jimmy” Scanlon.
Scanlon, 38, responded to a fire call and later went into cardiac arrest, but sadly died the following morning, which was considered a line-of-duty death. Scanlon dedicated 14 years of service to the Hopkins Fire Department, 16 years of service to the Hopkins Police Department, and six years to the Bloomington Police Department. He is survived by his wife and four children.
At the direction of the Governor, Minnesota flies its flags at half-staff following the death of Minnesota first responders fallen in the line of duty. Individuals, businesses and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags.
On Nov. 10, Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced a new grant program to support Minnesotans purchasing their first farm. The grant program will be managed by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) and will offer dollar-for-dollar matching up to $15,000 for qualified small farmers to purchase farmland.
“Farming is a part of Minnesota’s identity and a significant component of our economy. We want every Minnesotan to have an opportunity to explore a career in farming,” said Walz. “These funds will help remove obstacles facing Minnesotans looking to get into farming and help foster the next generation of farmers in Minnesota.”
MDA’s Rural Finance Authority (RFA) will award the funding using a first-come, first-served application process that will open at 9 a.m. on Jan. 4, 2023. The Minnesota Legislature appropriated $500,000 in fiscal year 2023 for these grants. The RFA expects to award between 30 and 40 grants in this cycle, depending on the size of requests. A second cycle of $750,000 in funding has been secured and will be made available on Jul. 1, 2023.
“We know from our work engaging emerging farmers that land cost is one of the biggest barriers keeping people from getting into farming,” said MDA Commissioner Thom Petersen. “We have to address those barriers to make sure Minnesota agriculture stays strong and this is a big step forward.”
In order to qualify, producers must be state residents who will earn less than $250,000 annually in gross agricultural sales and plan on providing the majority of the day-to-day physical labor on the farm for at least five years. Applicants must not have previous direct or indirect farmland ownership. Applications will continue to be accepted until a waitlist of 100 applicants forms, or May 15, 2023, whichever comes first. Approved applications will remain valid for purchases closing within 90 days of approval or until May 15, 2023, whichever comes first. Applications and more information will be made available as they become ready at mda.state.mn.us/down-payment-assistance-grant-program.
On Nov. 11, Veterans Day, Walz, a 24-year veteran of the National Guard, recognized Veterans Day by attending the annual State of Minnesota’s Veterans Day Celebration at the Veterans Memorial Community Center in Inver Grove Heights.
“The State of Minnesota remains committed to recognizing, honoring and remembering our veterans who answered the call to serve our state, country and democracy,” stated Walz. “From passing the Veterans Restorative Justice Act to working to end veterans’ homelessness and suicide, Minnesota has a strong record of prioritizing our veterans. To all who’ve served: Minnesotans from every corner of our state thank you.”
In May of 2022, Walz signed the veterans omnibus bill, SF4233. The law moves the state towards ending and preventing veteran homelessness, provides service bonuses to post-9/11 era veterans and Gold Star families and funds veterans homes and veterans cemeteries. Walz also signed HF3379, which expands eligibility for reenlistment bonuses for service members in the Minnesota National Guard. Over the last year, Walz said that Central Minnesota and St. Louis County have effectively ended veteran homelessness. Just two regions of the state, Hennepin and Ramsey Counties, remain.