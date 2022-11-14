VETERANS DAY 2022

Gov. Tim Walz attended the annual State of Minnesota’s Veterans Day Celebration at the Veterans Memorial Community Center in Inver Grove Heights.

 submitted

Gov. Tim Walz had a productive week, despite the election. Walz honored a fallen assistant fire chief, announced a new grant program to support Minnesotans purchasing their first farm and recognized Veterans Day by attending the annual State of Minnesota’s Veterans Day Celebration.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?