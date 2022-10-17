Gov. Tim Walz recognized Indigenous Peoples Day, led a discussion on a bid to host the 2027 World Expo in Minnesota, as well as hosting the Queen of Norway.
On Oct. 10, Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan participated in a Sunrise Ceremony in celebration of Indigenous Peoples Day. Adopted in Minnesota in 2016, the day is a holiday that celebrates and honors Native American people and takes place on the second Monday in October.
On Oct. 12, Walz joined Sen. Amy Klobuchar and a delegation of Expo leaders to discuss the United States’ bid to host the 2027 World Expo in Minnesota. The U.S. is competing against four other countries to host the international event during the summer of 2027. With the theme “Healthy People, Healthy Planet” the expo will focus on health and wellness and is expected to have an economic impact of $2.5 billion.
“As a global leader in healthcare and medical innovation, Minnesota would be honored to host the Expo and welcome the world to share in that innovation to support Healthy People and a Healthy Planet into the future,” said Walz. “I’m grateful for our partnerships with both our local government officials and our federal partners to bring this Expo to the United States. We are ready, and we look forward to showcasing Minnesota on the global stage.”
The Bureau of International Expositions (BIE) is an intergovernmental organization in charge of overseeing and regulating all international exhibitions that last more than three weeks and are of non commercial nature. The Governor’s office stated that an international delegation from the BIE visited Minnesota discussing the state as a proposed site to host the expo. The BIE assembly will vote in June of 2023 to choose the location for 2027. This would be the first time that the United States has hosted an expo since 1984. The core Expo 2027 site is found in the “Expo Village” location within the City of Bloomington’s South Loop development district. The land on the site of Expo 2027 is owned by the Mall of America, the City of Bloomington and the Bloomington Port Authority. The Expo 2027 site will be a new development creation that links to existing structures at the Mall of America and surrounding area. There are buildings in the development process that will also be utilized for the exposition.
On Oct. 13, Walz met with Her Majesty Queen Sonja of Norway to strengthen their long-standing partnership and celebrate the 49-year-long exchange between the Minnesota National Guard and the Norwegian Home Guard.
On Oct. 15, Walz announced that Owatonna will host the 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener. Explore Minnesota, the state’s tourism promotion office, coordinates each year with the Governor’s Office, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the host committee to put on the event celebrating the kickoff of the pheasant hunting season.
“I want to thank the community of Owatonna for their graciousness and generosity in agreeing to host the 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener,” said Governor Walz. “As a former member of Congress representing Owatonna and southern Minnesota, I always look forward to an opportunity to highlight the vibrant communities and exceptional outdoor recreation opportunities in southern Minnesota. I know Owatonna will carry on the tradition of hosting a fantastic opener next year, just as Worthington and Nobles County have done this year.”
The 2023 Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener in Owatonna is scheduled for October 13-14. The Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener was initiated by Governor Mark Dayton in 2011. Previous host communities include Montevideo (2011, 2016), Marshall (2012, 2017), Madelia (2013), Worthington (2014, 2022), Mankato (2015), Luverne (2018) and Austin (2019). The event features the many hunting, recreational, and travel opportunities that host communities have to offer visitors.