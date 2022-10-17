Gov. Tim Walz recognized Indigenous Peoples Day, led a discussion on a bid to host the 2027 World Expo in Minnesota, as well as hosting the Queen of Norway.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?