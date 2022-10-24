Gov. Tim Walz attended the Pheasant Hunting Opener, announced that appointments are available for children ages 5-11 to receive an updated bivalent booster, announced a judicial vacancy and celebrated 12 consecutive months of job growth in the state last week.
On Oct. 15, Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan celebrated the 10th annual Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener in Worthington, where Walz harvested two roosters. Walz and Flanagan’s hunting parties harvested six roosters in total. The weekend included a public lands celebration, community food truck gathering, hunters’ breakfast and a post-hunt lunch and bird cleaning. In addition, Walz announced that Owatonna will host the 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener.
“I want to thank the community of Owatonna for their graciousness and generosity in agreeing to host the 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener,” said Walz. “As a former member of Congress representing Owatonna and southern Minnesota, I always look forward to an opportunity to highlight the vibrant communities and exceptional outdoor recreation opportunities in southern Minnesota. I know Owatonna will carry on the tradition of hosting a fantastic opener next year, just as Worthington and Nobles County have done this year.”
On Oct. 17, Walz announced that state residents can schedule appointments for children ages 5-11 to receive an updated bivalent booster at state-run vaccination sites. The announcement follows updated recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that expanded the use of updated (bivalent) COVID-19 vaccines, to protect them against newer Omicron variants.
“We're glad this younger age group can now benefit from the added protection of this updated booster to fight COVID-19,” said Governor Walz. “Making sure our kids are vaccinated can help them safely enjoy the school year, spend time with friends and family, and participate in all of the fun fall and winter activities our state has to offer.”
Vaccination has already started at the state-run vaccination sites at Mall of America, Duluth, Moorhead, Rochester and St. Paul. Bivalent boosters were initially authorized for people 12 and older in September. With the expanded recommendations from the federal government last week, the Pfizer bivalent booster is now available for people five and older and the Moderna bivalent vaccine is now available for people six and older.
On Oct. 19, the Commission on Judicial Selection announced a new vacancy in Minnesota’s Tenth Judicial District. The vacancy occurred upon the retirement of the Honorable Mary A. Yunker. This seat will be chambered in Elk River in Sherburne County.
Also on Oct. 19, Walz and Flanagan announced appointments to the Board of High Pressure Piping Systems, Board of Trustees of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities and the plumbing board. These included Joseph Abbott of Nowthen and Ronald Staskivige of Grand Rapids for the Board of High Pressure Piping Systems, Jim Grabowska of St. Clair, Timothy Huebsch of Maple Grove, Jerry Janezich of Side Lake and Cheryl Tefer of Andover to the Board of Trustees of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities, Karl Abrahamson of Cottage Grove and Jonathan Lemke of St. Paul to the plumbing board.
On Oct 20, Walz and Flanagan reacted to Minnesota’s September job report, which marked 12 straight months of job growth in Minnesota. The state maintained a low unemployment rate in September at two percent compared to the national rate of 3.5 percent.
“I am grateful that Minnesota has reached this milestone, but we will not stop here,” said Flanagan. “Minnesotans have shown that our state’s economy can thrive despite the national or global economic conditions. We will continue to invest in communities and diversify employment in Minnesota.”
Also on Oct. 20, at a virtual event co-hosted by the National Governors Association and Results for America, Minnesota was recognized as a leading state in using evidence and data to deliver better results for Minnesotans.
In addition, on Oct. 20, Flanagan joined Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, Attorney General Keith Ellison and Senator Tina Smith to announce a new Hennepin County Attorney's Office policy aimed at providing protections for abortions in Minnesota.
On Oct. 21, Walz and the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) Commissioner Steve Grove announced they secured nearly $100 million in new funding to support small businesses through the State Small Business Credit Initiative.
“Small businesses are at the heart of communities across the state and drive our economic growth,” said Walz. “These new federal funding streams are critical to bolstering small businesses and helping Minnesota’s economy grow and thrive.”