Last week, Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order to develop clean hydrogen markets in the state, hosted a roundtable with business owners to celebrate $97 million in new funding to support small businesses and welcomed new cadets to the Minnesota State Patrol.
On Oct. 22, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan hosted a conversation on reproductive rights with Vice President Kamala Harris at Metropolitan State University where they discussed abortion access and the importance of protecting reproductive freedom.
On Oct. 25, as part of the state’s continued effort to reduce carbon emissions and expand the clean energy economy, Governor Walz signed Executive Order 22-22 directing state agencies to pursue federal funding for clean hydrogen market development in Minnesota.
“The development of clean hydrogen provides a unique opportunity to reduce emissions and mitigate climate impacts for future generations,” said Walz. “Through this executive order, Minnesota will be ready to meet the changing needs of the energy, transportation, and agriculture industries, while continuing to create new jobs and grow our economy.”
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act provided the U.S. Department of Energy with $8 billion to fund regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs, networks of clean hydrogen producers, consumers, and connective infrastructure. The Inflation Reduction Act, recently signed into law by President Biden, creates a tax credit for hydrogen production, which will make clean hydrogen competitive with fossil fuels. Minnesota has signed onto two separate Memoranda of Understanding, the Heartland Hydrogen Hub coalition of four states and the Midwest Hydrogen Coalition of seven states. Both coalitions are working to bring these federal dollars to the region to build the clean hydrogen economy.
Also on Oct. 25, Governor Walz attended the graduation ceremony of the 65th class of the Minnesota State Patrol Trooper Academy to congratulate and welcome the cadets to the Minnesota State Patrol.
“I’m grateful for the work state troopers do every day to keep Minnesotans safe,” said Walz. “I wish the newest members of the Minnesota State Patrol the best of luck as they begin their careers. Thank you for your dedication and service to the state of Minnesota.”
The graduation ceremony was held for 35 new troopers following their successful completion of the Minnesota State Patrol’s 65th Training Academy. The graduating cadets have backgrounds in law enforcement, military, health care, real estate, sales and finance. Cadets began training at Camp Ripley on Jul. 18. The 14-week course included motor vehicle crash investigation, traffic law, emergency vehicle operations, scenario-based de-escalation, communication and mental health crisis training and defensive tactics. After graduation, cadets will attend additional training at the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension before starting field training with another trooper on Nov. 2. Following successful completion of field training, they will begin their solo patrols on Jan. 25.
On Oct. 27, Walz and Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) Commissioner Grove hosted a roundtable with business owners at Reunion Restaurant in Northfield to celebrate $97 million in new funding to support small businesses announced last week.
“Thriving small businesses in every corner of Minnesota are the bedrock of thriving families and communities,” said Walz. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to learn and listen from business owners and entrepreneurs on how these funding streams can help keep Minnesota’s economy strong.”
Minnesota has experienced 12 consecutive months of job growth and Walz recently unveiled his ten-year economic expansion plan with long-term steps to continue to grow Minnesota’s economy. The new funding supports small businesses through the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI). Before the end of 2022, DEED will launch six United States Treasury-approved programs under the new initiative to benefit small businesses. The first program, the Minnesota Loan Guarantee Program , launched last week. The other small business funding streams launching in the weeks and months ahead include: loans to early stage technologically innovative businesses, automation loans and purchase loan participations. In addition, a partnership with the University of Minnesota will provide opportunities for direct investment venture capital and venture capital fund investments.
To help small businesses and startups navigate these new programs and understand the breadth of DEED’s existing resources for small businesses, the agency has also launched a new online Small Business Hub at joinusmn.com/smallbusiness.
On Oct. 28, Walz and Flanagan announced appointments to the Governor’s Council on the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday and the Occupational Safety and Health Review Board.
A number of individuals were appointed to the Governor’s Council on the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday, including Eunice Adjei of St. Cloud, Patrice Bailey of St. Paul, Stephanie Burrage of Robbinsdale, Carl Crawford of Proctor, Gregory Cunningham of Minneapolis, Jerad Green of St. Paul, Bishop Richard Howell, Jr. of Blaine, Scott Morris of Woodbury, Jude Nnadi of Brooklyn Center, Paul Slack of Brooklyn Park, Whitney Terrill of Hopkins and Ebony Walker of Minneapolis.
Christopher Strand, of Annandale, was appointed to the Occupational Safety and Health Review Board.