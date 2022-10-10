GOV IN ORANGE

Gov. Tim Walz tweeted out this photo on Oct. 8 from a previous season, reminding residents about the 2022 Pheasant Opener in Worthington and Nobles County to be held on Oct. 14-15.

 Submitted

During the week, Gov. Tim Walz promoted frontline worker payments, highlighted expanded economic opportunity on the Iron Range, highlighted how the state is working to expand economic opportunities and make higher education accessible to all Minnesota students.



