During the week, Gov. Tim Walz promoted frontline worker payments, highlighted expanded economic opportunity on the Iron Range, highlighted how the state is working to expand economic opportunities and make higher education accessible to all Minnesota students.
On Oct. 3, Walz announced 1,025,655 Minnesota frontline workers will receive $487.45 to recognize their work on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. State officials began sending payments on Oct. 5 and will continue to process payment information through the fall.
The Frontline Worker Pay program is administered by the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry, which partnered with the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, the Minnesota Department of Revenue and Minnesota IT Services and contracted with an application management vendor. The bill dedicated $500 million for equal payments to eligible applicants and was signed into law on Apr. 29. Approved applicants who chose to receive payment via ACH direct deposit will see funds deposited within seven to 10 business days; those who chose to receive payment via debit card will be mailed their funds within three to four weeks. Approved frontline workers applied and met the eligibility requirements of the Frontline Worker Pay program. As required by the law, DLI will release a report to the legislature detailing the program no later than 90 days following the end of the payment processing.
Also on Oct. 3, the Walz administration announced the appointment of Benjamin Wilcox as District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Eighth Judicial District. Wilcox will be replacing the Honorable Charles C. Glasrud and will be chambered in Morris, in Stevens County. Minnesota’s Eighth Judicial District encompasses Big Stone, Chippewa, Grant, Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Meeker, Pope, Renville, Stevens, Swift, Traverse, Wilkin and Yellow Medicine counties. Wilcox is a partner at Wilcox Law Office, P.A. He serves as the city attorney for Benson and Kerkhoven and as an assistant city attorney in Clontarf, Danvers, DeGraff, Holloway and Murdock.
On Oct. 5, Walz met with two employers on the Iron Range to highlight ways the state is expanding economic opportunity across Minnesota. Walz first toured Heliene USA, a rapidly growing solar equipment manufacturer in Mountain Iron. He then visited Keewatin to celebrate US Steel’s $150 million investment in the Keetac mine.
Also on Oct. 5, Walz announced that he has signed a memorandum of understanding with the governors of North Dakota, Montana and Wisconsin to develop a regional clean hydrogen hub to help meet the nation’s clean energy, transportation and agricultural needs.
On Oct. 6, Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan joined Minnesota Office of Higher Education Assistant Commissioner Wendy Robinson at Inver Hills Community College to highlight how the state is working to expand economic opportunities and make higher education accessible to all Minnesota students.
“The Direct Admissions program works to reduce equity gaps in education and provides students with the support they need to pursue higher education – no matter what that looks like to them,” said Flanagan. “It is through programs like these that we are investing in a brighter future and expanding economic opportunities for young people in Minnesota.”
On Oct. 7, the Walz administration announced the appointment of Bree Maki to serve as the Director of the Office of Broadband Development. Maki will replace previous director Angie Dickison.
Also on Oct. 7, Walz and Flanagan announced a few appointments including Edward Hoffman of Winona to the Explore Minnesota Tourism Council, Michael Hahm of St. Paul to the Minnesota Amateur Sports Commission and William Arendt of Annandale, Essence Blakemore of Minneapolis, Karen Larson of Little Canada, to the Minnesota Commission on National and Community Service.