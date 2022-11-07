Gov. Tim Walz celebrated the 20th annual Governor’s Deer Hunting Opener over the weekend, re-appointed the Chief Judge of the Minnesota Court of Appeals and stumped with other local and regional candidates in Fergus Falls.
On Oct. 31, Walz announced his reappointment of the Honorable Susan Segal as Chief Judge of the Minnesota Court of Appeals. In May 2020, the Governor appointed her to fill the remainder of Chief Judge Edward J. Cleary’s term, which ended the same day. With the reappointment, Chief Judge Segal will continue to serve in this important role.
Segal has served on the Court of Appeals since 2019. She was appointed as Chief Judge in May 2020. Previously, Segal served for twelve years as the Minneapolis City Attorney.
On Nov. 1, Walz released a proclamation naming the month of November Military Family Month in the State of Minnesota. According to the proclamation, tens of thousands of Minnesota military service members are currently deployed worldwide, and more than 13,000 Citizen Soldiers and Airmen of the Minnesota National Guard are dispersed throughout the state as the seventh largest National Guard. Walz states as well that Minnesotans can support service members, veterans, and their families by making a difference in the lives of military families they know and getting involved with their local Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Network, the Minnesota National Guard Family Programs, Minnesota Military Family Foundation and other organizations that assist and advocate for our military families.
Another proclamation issued on Nov. 1 makes the month of November, Caregiving Month statewide. The administration noted that Minnesota has approximately 640,000 families, friends, and neighbors providing care to a friend or family member. This unpaid care is worth $8.6 billion and states that supporting caregivers is essential to maintaining Minnesota’s health care system.
On Nov. 2, at the Spies Riverfront Park and Market Pavilion, Walz and other local candidates stumped for the DFL offices. DFL candidates from the local and regional area, including House District 9A candidate Nancy Jost, House District 9B candidate Jason Satter and Senate District 9 Cornel Walker gave short remarks.
On Nov. 5, Walz celebrated the 20th annual Governor’s Deer Hunting Opener and opened the 2022 firearm deer season at the Three Rivers Park District. Walz hunted alongside Three Rivers Park District wildlife supervisor Steven Hogg.
“This event has a well-earned place among our state’s traditions because of its focus on community, conservation, and the multi-million dollar impact it has on jobs and our economy,” said Walz. “Deer hunting is a time-honored tradition that gets passed from one generation to the next, and I know thousands of Minnesotans across the state are gathering with family, friends, and neighbors this morning to take part. It was a chilly but beautiful fall morning to get out and go deer hunting, and I wish everyone a safe and successful hunting season.”
The administration also stated that deer hunting statewide has a significant impact on Minnesota’s economy and outdoor recreation and tourism industries. Hunters spend more than $1,000 on average each year on guns, ammunition, clothing, lodging and food. Deer hunting in Minnesota supports nearly 280,000 jobs and has a total economic impact in the hundreds of millions of dollars. The Minnesota Governor’s Deer Hunting Opener celebration began 20 years ago and is unique in the nation as an endeavor to highlight the state’s white-tailed deer hunting tradition. The event provided an opportunity to discuss deer management, promote outdoor skills, recreation, and safety and bring attention to tourism and other economic benefits of deer hunting. This year was the first time the event was held in the Twin Cities metro area.