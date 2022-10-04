MEETING PLACE

Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan met with Chairman Norman Deschampe and the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa for a government-to-government meeting, on Sept. 26.

Governor Tim Walz during the week signed an executive order related to a new case of avian flu and also announced that Minnesota is one of five states to be named a Pathogen Genomics Center of Excellence by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by the CDC. In addition, Walz met with the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.



