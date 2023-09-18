BBQ

Gov. Tim Walz at the inaugural Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Ribfest, on Sept. 16, in Arden Hills to support the Building Trades and their exceptional compassion for their veterans and service members.

 Submitted

Governor Tim Walz had a busy week: he observed 9/11, celebrated the news that Minnesota’s 133rd Airlift Wing was selected to receive eight new C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, announced that Takeda Pharmaceuticals has completed a $45 million investment project at its facility in Brooklyn Park and was reappointed to serve as co-chair of the bipartisan Council of Governors with Vermont Governor Phil Scott.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?