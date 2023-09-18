Governor Tim Walz had a busy week: he observed 9/11, celebrated the news that Minnesota’s 133rd Airlift Wing was selected to receive eight new C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, announced that Takeda Pharmaceuticals has completed a $45 million investment project at its facility in Brooklyn Park and was reappointed to serve as co-chair of the bipartisan Council of Governors with Vermont Governor Phil Scott.
On Sep. 11, in observance of the 22nd anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, and in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden, Walz ordered that all United States and Minnesota flags be flown at half-staff at all state buildings in Minnesota from sunrise until sunset.
“September 11 is a solemn day of remembrance across the state of Minnesota,” said Walz. “On the 22nd anniversary, we lower our flags in honor of the Americans who were lost, who were injured, and who saved lives on that tragic day. We recognize the incredible heroism of our nation’s first responders and we reflect on the unwavering spirit of the American people.”
Also on Sept. 11, Walz issued a writ of special election to fill a vacancy in the Minnesota House of Representatives for House District 52B in Dakota County after the resignation of State Representative Ruth Richardson. A special election to fill the vacancy will be held on Dec. 5. Richardson resigned to focus on her role in Planned Parenthood.
On Sep. 12, Walz announced that Japan-based Takeda Pharmaceuticals has completed a $45 million investment project to increase production capacity and create new jobs at its facility in Brooklyn Park.
“Since I’ve been Governor, we’ve increased the number of Japanese companies operating in Minnesota by nearly 50%,” said Walz. “By enacting policies to make Minnesota the top state to operate a business and live, work and raise a family, we’ve attracted investment and built a strong reputation for Minnesota business on the global stage. We’ll continue working with our partners in Japan and across the globe to strengthen these business ties and expand opportunities for Minnesotans.”
Also on Sept. 12, Walz announced that President Joe Biden has reappointed him to serve as co-chair of the bipartisan Council of Governors with Vermont Governor Phil Scott.
“I am honored to be reappointed as co-chair to lead this bipartisan group of governors. We will continue to work with the federal government to advance our homeland security and support our soldiers at home and abroad,” said Walz. “We have made significant progress convening around issues related to cybersecurity, disaster response, our National Guard and I look forward to continuing to partner on matters related to critical infrastructure and civil support.”
Sept. 12 also saw Walz thank Commissioner Larry Herke for his years of service at the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs as he announced his retirement. Commissioner Herke was appointed by Walz in January 2019.
“As a veteran of the U.S. Army and Minnesota National Guard, Commissioner Larry Herke dedicated his career to serving our state and country,” said Walz. “As commissioner, he worked tirelessly to make progress toward ending veterans homelessness, strengthen our veterans homes and cemeteries, and helping Minnesota’s veterans and their families receive the best care and benefits. I am deeply grateful for his service and wish him well in his retirement.”
Herke has been responsible for serving the state's 294,232 veterans and their families. He also represents MDVA at hearings before the Minnesota Legislature and United States Congress and maintains close working relationships with the Veterans' Service Organizations of Minnesota. For over 30 years, Commissioner Herke served the nation and state as a member of the U.S. Army and Minnesota National Guard. After retiring from the National Guard in 2016, Herke served as the State of Minnesota Director of the Office of Enterprise Sustainability, assisting state agencies to develop sustainability plans. Commissioner Herke grew up in Mankato, attending Mankato East High School and Minnesota State University – Mankato.
On Sep. 14, after years urging Congress to protect Minnesota’s critical Air National Guard C-130 fleet, Walz celebrated the news that Minnesota’s 133rd Airlift Wing was selected to receive eight new C-130J Super Hercules aircraft to replace their aging C-130Hs as part of the Air National Guard’s C-130J Recapitalization and Basing program.
“As Governor, I’ve always fought to ensure the Minnesota National Guard has the resources they need to protect our homeland and support missions abroad and at home,” said Walz. “C-130 aircraft are critical assets that our Minnesota Air National Guard use to transport cargo and passengers, whether it is in support of missions abroad or offering support here at home during times of floods, hurricanes, and other emergencies. These upgrades will help ensure our Minnesota Air National Guard is equipped to answer the call to serve our state and country.”
Also on Sept. 14, Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan announced that they have selected Misty Coonce to serve as the Ombudsperson for the Office of Foster Youth.
“I am pleased to select Misty Coonce as the first ombudsperson for the Office of Foster Youth,” said Walz. “Misty has firsthand experience providing adoption services and advocating for youth in foster care. She is well prepared to take on this role as an advocate and champion for children in Minnesota’s foster care system. I look forward to seeing Misty apply her expertise to her work as Ombudsperson.”
On Sep. 15, Walz and Flanagan announced appointments to the Board of Nursing, Council on LGBTQIA2S+ Minnesotans, Statewide Independent Living Council, Veteran Domiciliary Resident Quality of Care Working Group and Young Women’s Cabinet.
From the regional area, KiloMarie Granda of Morris was appointed to the Statewide Independent Living Council, Granda is currently a member of the State Rehabilitation Council. Granda’s term is effective on Sept. 20. Granda is replacing Linda Lingen and will serve until January of 2026.