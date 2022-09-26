Gov. Tim Walz announced an increase in public safety resources to address crime and gun violence in Minneapolis and St. Paul during the last week. In addition, Walz honored Medal of Honor recipients and veterans, made an appointment for the Minnesota Department of Corrections and joined other governors to launch the Midwest Hydrogen Coalition.
On Sept. 19, Walz joined governors in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan and Ohio to announce the launch of the Midwest Hydrogen Coalition. The coalition will accelerate the development of clean hydrogen, from production and supply chain to distribution in agriculture, manufacturing, transportation and other industries.
“The development of clean hydrogen markets will create jobs and strengthen industries across our state,” said Walz. “I am proud to join a coalition that will work to expand the clean energy economy and reduce climate impacts on future generations across Minnesota and the U.S.”
The M-H2 Coalition will be able to leverage existing infrastructure and develop partnerships with commercial, university, research and nonprofit organizations to fund and develop solutions for a robust market for clean hydrogen. The Minnesota Department of Commerce will work with the coalition to pursue billions in hydrogen investments, particularly through federal funding, to produce and use clean hydrogen. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act provided the U.S. Department of Energy with $8 billion to fund regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs, networks of clean hydrogen producers, consumers and connective infrastructure.
On Sept. 21, Walz announced the appointment of Margaret Zadra to serve as the Ombudsperson for Corrections. Margaret Zadra has served as Interim Ombudsperson since January. She has worked in the Office of the Ombudsperson for Corrections for over two years.
Prior to her current role, Zadra worked in community organizing, issue and electoral campaign management and legislative research. Additionally, she has over 13 years of experience in direct practice social services working with youth and those experiencing homelessness. The Office of the Ombudsperson for Corrections serves as a neutral arbiter to field and investigate complaints regarding state prisons and county jails. The Ombudsperson also provides policy recommendations to the Commissioner of Corrections.
On Sept. 22, the Walz administration announced that the Minnesota State Patrol and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will continue their ongoing, increased public safety presence to address crime and gun violence in the metro area at least through the end of the year.
“Whether it’s our BCA agents or our State Patrol troopers, we are always on the job somewhere, 24 hours a day, in every part of the state to make sure we are keeping people safe. This is what we do and what we are passionate about,” said Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington. “We will continue engaging with our public safety and community partners in Minneapolis and across Minnesota to ensure safety, promote service and justice.”
Also on Sept. 22, Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan attended the Minnesota Medal of Honor Memorial Dedication held at the at State Capitol.
Walz presented the Minnesota Medal of Honor Memorial Day proclamation, honoring Medal of Honor recipients and veterans.
“As a 24-year veteran, it was my honor to attend the dedication of the Minnesota Medal of Honor Memorial – a tribute to the heroes who went above and beyond the call of duty to protect our freedoms. To our Medal of Honor recipients: Minnesota thanks you for your service,” said Walz.
On Sept. 23, Walz directed all U.S. and Minnesota flags at state buildings to be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Sep. 25, to honor firefighters who have been killed or injured in the line of duty. The administration noted that this order occurs annually in honor of Minnesota Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day.