HONOR

Walz presented the Minnesota Medal of Honor Memorial Day proclamation, honoring Medal of Honor recipients and veterans, on Sept. 22, at the State Capitol.

Gov. Tim Walz announced an increase in public safety resources to address crime and gun violence in Minneapolis and St. Paul during the last week. In addition, Walz honored Medal of Honor recipients and veterans, made an appointment for the Minnesota Department of Corrections and joined other governors to launch the Midwest Hydrogen Coalition.



