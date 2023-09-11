Governor Tim Walz celebrated the first week of most public schools in the state, ordered all United States and Minnesota flags to fly at half-staff in honor of former Gov. Al Quie, celebrated Labor Day and authorized emergency assistance for three West Central Minnesota counties due to damage caused by severe thunderstorms and a tornado in July.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?