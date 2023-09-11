Governor Tim Walz celebrated the first week of most public schools in the state, ordered all United States and Minnesota flags to fly at half-staff in honor of former Gov. Al Quie, celebrated Labor Day and authorized emergency assistance for three West Central Minnesota counties due to damage caused by severe thunderstorms and a tornado in July.
On Sep. 5, Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan visited schools in Bloomington, Rochester, Columbia Heights and White Bear Lake to welcome students, educators and staff back to school. Walz and Flanagan also highlighted the new free school meals program providing free breakfast and lunch for Minnesota students. Families are set to save thousands on school breakfast and lunch costs this year from the new program.
“As a former teacher and lunchroom supervisor for over 20 years, I know that putting resources behind our students, educators, and schools will set our students on a path of success,” said Walz. “This school year, we’re saving families thousands of dollars in grocery bills and ensuring no kid has to learn on an empty stomach. In Minnesota, this is how we kick off the school year on a strong foot.”
Flanagan stated how good education isn’t possible without good nutrition.
“From providing free school breakfast and lunch to investing in student support and mental health resources, Minnesota is leading the way to make sure our kids succeed in and out of the classroom and support the hopes and dreams that the new school year brings,” said Lieutenant Governor Flanagan. “I’m proud of the investments we made to help family pocketbooks, protect the health and well-being of our children, and ensure that no student goes hungry.”
Also on Sept. 5, Walz ordered all United States and Minnesota flags to fly at half-staff at all state buildings in Minnesota from sunrise on Sept. 8, to sunset on Sept. 9, in honor of former Minnesota Governor Al Quie.
“Quie served as Minnesota’s 35th Governor from 1979 to 1983, where he worked across the aisle and led with dignity and respect for all,” reads the proclamation issued by Walz. “Quie will leave a strong legacy of bipartisanship and collaborative leadership.”
Former Governor Quie lied in state from 12-3 p.m. at the State Capitol on Sept. 8.
On Sept. 4, Walz and Flanagan celebrated Labor Day.
"In Minnesota, we’re ensuring paid leave, prohibiting non-compete clauses, and making our workplaces safer. Because when our working families are strong, Minnesota is strong," said Walz. "Happy Labor Day, Minnesota."
On Sept. 7, Walz authorized emergency assistance for three West Central Minnesota counties due to damage caused by severe thunderstorms and a tornado from July 25-26.
“Minnesota’s emergency management team is working quickly in partnership with local counties to address damages caused by severe thunderstorms this summer,” said Walz. “The state’s commitment to delivering assistance and helping local communities recover from severe weather events is stronger than ever.”
From July 25-26, Kandiyohi, Pope, and Stevens counties experienced significant damage caused by severe thunderstorms, high winds and a tornado.
