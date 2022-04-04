It was another busy week for Gov. Tim Walz, dealing with the avian flu situation and promoting the Next Generation Nursing Assistant initiative, as well as making a few more appointments and announcing vacancies in state government.
On Mar. 28, Walz announced the activation of a United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) emergency response team in Minnesota to support the state’s disease control and containment efforts of H5N1 Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), which the Walz administration said, according to their info, poses a low risk to humans but is currently confirmed in three poultry flocks in Minnesota. H5N1 has been confirmed in poultry flocks in Meeker, Mower and Stearns counties. So far the USDA says there have been no reported cases in Otter Tail County, or any other areas in the state.
Walz also announced a new program that will allow Minnesotans to order free rapid COVID-19 tests online for delivery directly to their homes.
On Mar. 29, Walz set a goal to recruit and train 1,000 new certified nursing assistants (CNAs) through the Next Generation Nursing Assistant initiative. The initiative has become a priority for the administration due to the situation with long-term care facilities and veterans homes facing staffing shortages throughout the state. Walz joined CNAs and other health care professionals at St. Paul College to announce that the initiative has surpassed his goal.
On Mar. 30, Walz joined Senator David Tomassoni and family, along with a bipartisan group of legislators, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) research advocates to sign into law $25 million for ALS research and caregiver support programs.
“Today our state is making real progress in the fight against ALS,” said Walz. “I’m proud to join Senator David Tomassoni, a bipartisan group of legislators, and advocates who have worked tirelessly to pass this bill for Minnesotans living with ALS and their caregivers. By investing in ALS research and caregiver support, we are moving together toward finding a cure for this disease and better caring for Minnesotans living with ALS and their families.”
Senate File (Chapter 42, SF) 3372 invests $20 million to award grants to conduct research into the prevention, treatment, causes and cures of ALS. The bill also invests $5 million for caregiver support programs for families of people with ALS, including services, information, education and training to caregivers and volunteers caring for, managing and coping with care.
Also on Mar. 30, Walz announced that he had selected Lisa Thompson to serve as the ombudsman for family child care providers. As ombudsman, Thompson will oversee an office to assist family child care providers with licensing, compliance and other family child care issues.
On Mar. 31, Walz further addressed the situation with avian flu by signing Executive Order 22-05, which waives trucking regulations to help fight the spread of avian influenza and mitigate the risk to Minnesota’s poultry industry.
The executive order is part of the continued efforts to control and contain H5N1 Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in Minnesota.
On Mar. 31, the Commission on Judicial Selection also announced a new vacancy in Minnesota’s Fourth Judicial District. The vacancy will occur upon the retirement of the Honorable Regina M. Chu. This seat will be chambered in Minneapolis in Hennepin County.
Additionally, Walz announced appointments to the Board of Animal Health, Board of Dietetics and Nutrition Practice, Board of the Perpich Center for Arts Education, Board on Judicial Standards, Council on Disability, Governor’s Council on Minnesota’s Coastal Program, Public Employment Relations Board and Technology Advisory Council.
On Apr. 1, Walz signed a bipartisan law to condemn Russian aggression against Ukraine and support the people of Ukraine by requiring that the state end its investments in Russia and Belarus and refrain from doing business with entities from those countries.
Walz applauded the U.S. Department of the Interior’s decision to award $75.5 million in funding for the construction of the Lewis and Clark Regional Water System, a first-of-its-kind collaboration between communities in Minnesota, Iowa and South Dakota to provide safe and clean drinking water to 300,000 people. Walz has advocated for the completion of the project since his time in Congress.
Later, Walz also signed SF 3472 into law, which stabilizes Minnesota’s individual health insurance market and lowers premium costs for consumers across the state.
Additionally, the Walz administration’s judicial merit selection panel announced that it is recommending four candidates for consideration to fill the upcoming vacancy on Minnesota’s Court of Appeals. This vacancy will occur upon the retirement of the Honorable James B. Florey. This seat is designated for Minnesota’s Eighth Congressional District.