The Bremer Bank Home For Good initiative will be donating “Welcome Home” kits to five Fergus Falls area families who are in the process of transitioning to stable housing.
The Bremer Bank Home For Good initiative, in partnership with United Way, will provide 1,550 “Welcome Home” kits to individuals and families who are transitioning from homelessness to stable housing throughout Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin.
Additionally, kits will be distributed to Black, Indigenous, Latinx, Asian, Pacific Islander and people of color across the Twin Cities metro area who have been disproportionately impacted by homelessness. Kits will also be given to families and individuals who have been hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and its corresponding economic challenges.
“Our vision for a strong and equitable community is one where episodes of homelessness are rare, brief and nonrecurring,” said president and CEO of Greater Twin Cities United Way, John Wilgers, in a press release. “For years, we have been working toward this vision by connecting families and individuals with the critical housing resources they need — a need that has been further amplified by the ongoing economic impacts of COVID-19. We greatly appreciate Bremer Bank’s continued support in this area and are thankful for their commitment to strengthening the communities they serve.”
The kits are filled with household essentials such as plates, drinkware, silverware, utensils, towels, toilet paper, toothbrushes, cleaning supplies, blankets and more. The kits will be delivered to 60 Bremer Bank locations and will be distributed to an estimated 700 individuals and families throughout Bremer’s Greater Minnesota, western Wisconsin and North Dakota footprint.
Bremer Bank’s Home for Good partnership with United Way is a way for the company to carry out its philanthropic mission of investing in the communities it serves, including being a leader in meeting affordable housing needs.
“Our founder Otto Bremer believed that when communities succeed, we all succeed. Housing is an essential component to community success,” stated president and CEO of Bremer Bank, Jeanne Crain. “We are proud to continue our second year of the Bremer Home for Good partnership with the Greater Twin Cities United Way. This is an impactful way to provide community support while also welcoming our neighbors as they settle into stable homes.”
