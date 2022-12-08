Collapse

The site of the collapse that shut down a portion of the Fergus Falls river walk on Memorial Day weekend.

 JAMES ALLEN | DAILY JOURNAL

A retaining wall on the famed Fergus Falls river walk that collapsed on Memorial Day will not be rebuilt and fixed until spring of 2023, according to public works director Len Taylor.



