A retaining wall on the famed Fergus Falls river walk that collapsed on Memorial Day will not be rebuilt and fixed until spring of 2023, according to public works director Len Taylor.
“There was a tremendous storm on that Sunday night of Memorial Day weekend. Construction work was on going in the area and the inlet for the storm sewer there was covered over, with the contractor complying with storm water rules. The covers there are to prevent sediment from blowing into the storm sewer and that silted over and then the wall just couldn’t handle the water that was coming down with that storm. It was such a tremendous amount of rain in such a short amount of time. So instead of going down the storm drain it topped the curb, then over the sidewalk and took out the retaining wall with the huge rush of water,” said Taylor.
The collapse occurred on the south side of the Union Avenue bridge, just west of Wells Fargo bank, shuttering at least the section past Union Avenue.
“We’ve finally gotten the word from our insurance company that they will cover it. We were waiting on that for the longest time. Then we couldn’t even get any contractors to respond to bid out right,” said Taylor.
Taylor said they finally did get a couple bids and are under contract to repair the retaining wall with Ben Wolden Landscaping.
“They told me it would maybe be getting done in October, but that didn’t happen. The schedule got away from the contractor. It now won’t happen until this spring sometime,” said Taylor.
Taylor mentioned it is possible it will be one of the contractor’s first jobs of the season in April of 2023.
Damages amounted to just under $30,000.
According to most long-timers in the area, the river walk, which borders the Otter Tail River, was originally built and constructed in the early 1980’s, with refurbishments and new paver bricks added in early 1990’s.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone