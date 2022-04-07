One thing is certain about Minnesota’s weather — it’s dramatic.
The swinging temperatures, blizzards, tornados, heat waves, subzero cold snaps and more, make Minnesota quite an interesting place to watch the skies.
There have been volunteer citizens in Minnesota and across the U.S. who have been faithfully watching the skies and keeping the public informed through essential weather data for years. They're called cooperative observers.
For 132 years, volunteers throughout the nation have been recording the weather and reporting what they see to the National Weather Service (NWS).
The first ever “cooperative stations” were created after an act of Congress in 1890, which established the Weather Bureau. But, even before that, many people kept weather records including names such as George Washington, Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson — the latter who kept a nearly unbroken record of weather observations from 1776-1816. And even before that, a gentleman by the name of John Campanius Holm took the earliest recorded weather observations in the U.S. from 1644-45, according the NWS.
Cooperative observers are everyday people, recording weather so citizens and scientists alike can have access to vital weather information.
There are over 8,700 cooperative observers located all across the country. Every year, some cooperative observers hang up their meteorological hats and more observers are needed. So, if one is interested in becoming a cooperative observer, what would they need to know and what would their responsibilities be?
To start, the NWS names seven specific things a cooperative observer needs; “a dedication to public service, attention to detail, ability to learn and perform daily duties, willingness to allow NWS to place measuring instruments on one’s property, willingness to allow at least one visit per year from a NWS representative, ownership of a personal computer with modem and familiarity with its basic uses and established internet access.”
So, if one checks yes to all of those boxes listed by the NWS, what will one actually be doing?
The NWS will provide cooperative observers with all training and supervision an observer will need to perform their duties. The NWS will also provide all equipment needed to perform the duties.
Most cooperative observers record daily precipitation, snowfall, snow depth and temperatures. Some will be trained on recording additional meteorological data such as soil temperatures, evaporation and other area-specific recordings. The data is then transmitted to the NWS and the National Climatic Data Center via phone, computer or occasionally via mail. This data is extremely important and helps support forecasts, warnings and builds useful long term weather data.
“These data are invaluable in learning more about the floods, droughts, heat and cold waves affecting us all,” states the NWS website about cooperative observers.
The data also helps with agricultural planning, engineering, environmental-impact assessments and more and also gives insight into the human impacts on climate. The data can even be used in insurance claims and court cases.
If someone is interested in becoming a cooperative observer and being trained on how to provide this essential weather data, more information is available at weather.gov/coop/BecomeAnObserver.